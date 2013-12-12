BEIJING Dec 12 Chinese authorities have told
pilots who fly to Beijing they must be qualified to land their
aircraft in the low visibility bought about by smog, state media
said on Thursday, as the government tries to reduce flight
delays due to pollution.
Beginning Jan. 1, pilots flying from the country's 10
busiest airports into the Chinese capital must be qualified to
use an instrument landing system on days when smog reduces
visibility to around 400 metres (1,315 feet), the official China
Daily said, citing China's civil aviation regulator.
"It is part of a series of measures the administration took
recently to raise the flights' on-time performance," the
newspaper quoted an unnamed aviation official as saying.
Despite investing billions of dollars in new airports and
advanced Western-built aircraft, China suffers a chronic problem
with flight delays, partly because of the country's often
wildly-fluctuating weather and partly because the military
tightly controls most of China's airspace.
Chinese media frequently reports fights, attacks on airport
and airline workers and passengers storming aircraft in response
to delays and the poor way they are handled, and the government
has demanded airlines and airports address the issue.
In recent years, smog has added to the problem of delays,
especially in Beijing but also in other parts of the country
like cosmopolitan business hub Shanghai.
"Considering the recent smog and haze has bought numerous
troubles to air transport in eastern and southern regions, it
seems necessary for authorities to ask pilots to improve their
landing capability in low visibility," the China Daily quoted
Ouyang Jie, a professor at Civil Aviation University of China,
as saying.
The report added that only a handful of Chinese airports
have the instrument landing systems required for aircraft to
land in poor visibility.
Air quality in cities is of increasing concern to China's
stability-obsessed leaders, anxious to douse potential unrest as
a more affluent urban population turns against a
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has poisoned much of the
country's air, water and soil.
China's state media came under fire this week for arguing
the smog had a benefit, that it would hinder the use of guided
missiles and could help Chinese people's sense of humour.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)