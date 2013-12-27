BEIJING Dec 27 China will raise standards for
the production of cement, batteries, leather and heavy metals as
part of its efforts to cut air, water and soil pollution, the
environment ministry said on Friday.
Beijing, facing growing public anger over smog, contaminated
food and unclean water, has said it will tackle the
environmental costs of more than three decades of unbridled
growth.
It has promised to get tough with under-regulated industries
such as cement, iron and steel and coal but the central
government has traditionally struggled to impose its will on
powerful industrial sectors and local governments.
According to a notice issued by the Ministry of
Environmental Protection (www.mep.gov.cn), China produced 2.21
billion tonnes of cement in 2012, 56 percent of the global
total. Beijing aims to close around 370 million tonnes of
outdated capacity by 2015.
The notice said the sector alone is responsible for 15-20
percent of China's total particulate matter (PM) emissions, a
major cause of hazardous smog, as well as 8-10 percent of
nitrogen oxide and 3-4 percent of sulphur dioxide, components of
acid rain.
The revised guidelines will force producers to install
advanced anti-pollution technologies to meet the new standards,
including the control of at least 60 percent of nitrogen dioxide
emissions.
China is also the world's biggest producer and exporter of
batteries, including solar cells, and the new measures will
seek to impose better standards and higher barriers to entry for
the sector, a major source of heavy metal pollution in the
country's soil and water.
Beijing's new leadership has sought to place less emphasis
on economic growth and more on creating what it describes as
"the beautiful China".
But it said earlier this week that it was struggling to meet
a number of key environmental targets for the 2011-2015 period
as a result of faster-than-expected economic expansion.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Anthony Barker)