BEIJING Jan 15 China's commercial capital,
Shanghai, introduced emergency measures to tackle air pollution
on Wednesday, allowing it to shut schools and order cars off
the road in the case of severe smog, Xinhua state news agency
said.
Shanghai was blanketed with record levels of smog last
month, while air in the usually more polluted capital, Beijing,
was relatively clear. The government warned children and the
elderly in Shanghai to stay at home on some days.
Xinhua said that Shanghai reviewed and approved the "special
emergency pollution plan" on Wednesday.
China regularly issues directives to tackle pollution in
major cities, but efforts so far to clean the air have failed.
Air quality is of increasing concern to China's
stability-obsessed leaders, anxious to douse potential unrest as
a more affluent urban population turns against a
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has poisoned much of the
country's air, water and soil.
Authorities have invested in various projects to fight
pollution and empowered courts to mete out the death penalty in
serious cases.
But enforcement of rules has been patchy at the local level,
where authorities often rely on taxes paid by polluting
industries.
