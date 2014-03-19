BEIJING, March 19 China's environmental
authorities have passed a plan to tackle soil pollution as the
government becomes increasingly concerned about the risk to food
posed by widespread contamination of farmland.
About 3.33 million hectares (8 million acres) of China's
farmland - about the size of Belgium - is too polluted for
crops, a government official said in December, after decades of
industrial development and poorly enforced laws allowed
poisonous metals and discharge to seep into soil and water.
The plan, together with a soil pollution law in the drafting
stage, is expected to focus on protecting food supplies and
ensuring that contaminated crops do not enter the food chain.
China has time and again published policies and plans aimed
at addressing environmental problems but it has long struggled
to bring big polluting industries and growth-obsessed local
governments to heel.
The top leadership is increasingly worried about the
problem, with premier Li Keqiang declaring a 'war on pollution'
during his opening speech of parliament this month.
The vice-environment minister, Wu Xiaoqing, told reporters
this month the new soil pollution plan would help to create the
legal mechanism to stop soil the problem getting any worse.
Meeting this week, the Ministry of Environmental Protection
said cleaning up soil was a first priority for food safety and a
fundamental basis for creating a healthy environment, according
to a report published by the ministry's official newspaper on
Wednesday.
The discovery last year of dangerous levels of cadmium in
rice produced in Hunan, the country's top rice-growing region,
caused an outcry with members of the public venting frustration
that even their staple food appeared to be unsafe.
The plan proposes measures including targeting various
sources of soil pollution as well as management of land for
agriculture and setting up a process for cleaning damaged soil.
A recent government agency survey found that restoration of
contaminated soil accounted for only 3.7 percent of the
environmental protection business in China, highlighting the
potential for growth.
Agriculture minister Han Changfu said this month pilot
projects had been launched to rehabilitate farmland.
However, pollution experts have told Reuters the projects
were only small and did not begin to redress the extent of the
problem. One of the major concerns is who will eventually pay
for clearing up polluted soil.
The action plan, approved in principle, will be submitted to
the State Council, or cabinet, for approval. The ministry is
also working on a draft law on soil pollution.
