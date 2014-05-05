BEIJING May 5 Authorities in the Chinese
capital fined 652 industrial facilities for breaching
environmental regulations in the first four months of the year
as it stepped up efforts to fight pollution.
Beijing's air quality has come under intense scrutiny since
January last year, when heavy smog settled over the city to the
alarm of its residents.
Premier Li Keqiang in March promised a "war on pollution" as
the country seeks to stem public anger over premature deaths
while weaning the economy off over-dependence on energy-guzzling
heavy industry.
Beijing's Environmental Protection Bureau handed out fines
totalling 14.5 million yuan ($2.3 million) over the first four
months of the year, it told state media on Sunday.
"The amount is twice as high as for the same period last
year," said Zhong Chonglei, chief officer at the Bureau's
supervision department.
China has introduced a range of policies and plans to solve
environmental problems but it has long struggled to bring big
polluting industries and growth-obsessed local governments to
heel.
In March, Beijing for the first time took charge of
supervising its pollution levels. The city can hand out fines of
up to 500,000 yuan and can impose additional daily fines on
wrong-doers who don't pay up on time.
Three-quarters of the fines handed out were for air
pollution.
The Beijing Yueju Heating Company received the biggest fine
of 200,000 yuan for manipulating emissions data for one of its
coal-fired boilers.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Robert
Birsel)