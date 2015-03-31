BEIJING, March 31 Beijing has introduced
measures to limit the number of motorists on heavily polluted
days, the latest move by authorities in the Chinese capital to
battle the choking smog that has blanketed the city in recent
years.
Lung cancer rates are rising among the 21 million residents
of China's capital, health officials say, with Beijing ranking
amongst the world's most-polluted cities.
Earlier this month Premier Li Keqiang pledged to do
everything possible to fight pollution, calling it a "blight on
people's quality of life".
Motorists will be limited to driving on alternate days when
the city announces a "red alert", forecasting heavy pollution
for three days, Beijing's environmental protection bureau said
in a statement late on Monday.
The bureau defines heavy pollution when the air quality
index tops 200, under its four colour-coded air quality warning
system.
Heavy vehicles including construction vehicles will be
banned from the roads during orange or red alerts, the
environmental protection bureau said.
The U.S. embassy's air quality index has been consistently
in the "unhealthy" range around more than 100 in the past week.
The agency said that "in recent years, the city has
continued to increase its air pollution prevention and control
efforts by curbing coal and controlling the fuel emissions from
cars," among other measures.
"However, currently, the environmental pollutants that are
being discharged still exceeds the environment's capacity (to
deal with it)," the agency said. "Under extreme adverse weather
conditions, it is likely to lead to serious air pollution."
An increasingly affluent urban population has begun to
object to China's policy of growth at all costs, which has
fuelled the economy for three decades.
Environmental awareness has been increasing in China. In
late February, Chinese journalist Chai Jing released a new
documentary about pollution online, sparking a national debate
on environmental problems.
But within a week of its launch, the documentary was
inaccessible on the country's video sharing websites, sparking
concern from Chinese Internet users that it had been censored.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)