BEIJING Dec 7 China's capital issued its first
ever "red alert" for pollution, the Beijing city government said
on Monday, warning that the city would be shrouded in heavy smog
from Tuesday until Thursday.
China's leadership has vowed to crack down on environmental
degradation, including the air pollution that blankets many
major cities, following decades of unbridlged economic growth.
In an online statement, the city government said all outdoor
construction work must stop on red alert days, while also urging
schools to close.
The notice, issued after days of heavy smog last week, also
places traffic restrictions on certain types of vehicles in the
city of 22.5 million people.
