(Corrects paragraph 8 to show that Beijing's red alert is
triggered when the government forecasts at least three days of
bad pollution, not just when it is expected to surpass a certain
level)
BEIJING Dec 9 Customs officers in China's
commercial capital, Shanghai, have discovered 120,000 fake
respiratory masks, supposedly made by U.S. diversified
manufacturer 3M Co, state media said on Wednesday.
News of the seizure came as air pollution has engulfed the
capital, Beijing, with authorities declaring a "red alert" there
because of dangerously high levels of smog.
Many people in China wear face masks in the hope of
preventing the breathing of pollution and airborne viruses, or
to stop themselves spreading colds and coughs to others.
The fake masks were discovered in two batches during
inspections at a Shanghai customs site, the state-run China News
Service said, adding that many people had been detained in the
course of a broader investigation into fake masks.
China has been trying to rein in counterfeiters who have
copied everything from Apple iPhones to Louis Vuitton handbags,
since it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, when it
was required to adhere to global standards on intellectual
property rights.
Officials at China's 3M office were not available for
comment.
The seizure of the fake masks has increased Shanghai's tally
of counterfeit cases to 30 this year, which involve more than
700,000 products, the news agency cited the Shanghai customs
bureau as saying. It declined to comment to Reuters.
Beijing and four other cities in northern China have issued
pollution red alerts. Beijing's red alert is triggered when the
government believes air quality will surpass a level of 200 on
an air quality index that measures various pollutants for at
least three days.
The U.S. government deems a level of more than 200 "very
unhealthy".
Rapid industrial growth and car ownership have led to
surging levels of pollution in major urban areas and Chinese
researchers have identified the problem as a major source of
unrest.
A red alert triggers restrictions on vehicles while schools
are closed, businesses recommended to allow flexible hours and
the government advises that all "large-scale, outdoor activity"
be stopped.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sui-Lee Wee, Robert
Birsel)