SHANGHAI Dec 18 China's capital city issued a
"red alert" for pollution on Friday, hard on the heels of its
first-ever such warning earlier this month, as the Beijing
leadership vows to crack down on often hazardous levels of smog.
Authorities in the Chinese capital warned that Beijing would
be shrouded in heavy pollution from Saturday until next Tuesday,
prompting the highest-level warning that leads to emergency
responses such as limiting car use and closing schools.
After decades of unbridled economic growth, China's
leadership has vowed to crack down on severe levels of air,
water and soil pollution, including the heavy smog that often
blankets major cities.
Beijing's second red alert comes after a landmark climate
agreement was reached in Paris earlier this month, setting a
course to move away from a fossil fuel-driven economy within
decades in a bid to arrest global warming.
The city's first red alert was issued on Dec. 7, restricting
traffic and halting outdoor construction.
The Beijing Meteorological Service said in a statement
vehicle use would be severely restricted, and that fireworks and
outdoor barbecues would be banned. It also recommended schools
cancel classes.
City residents have previously criticised authorities for
being too slow to issue red alerts for heavy smog, which often
exceeds hazardous levels on pollution indices.
Environmental Protection Minister Chen Jining vowed this
month to punish agencies and officials for any failure to
implement a pollution emergency response plan quickly, the
state-run Global Times tabloid said.
Many cities around China suffer from high levels of
pollution, with Shanghai schools banning outdoor activities and
authorities limiting work at construction sites and factories
earlier this week.
