* Beijing alert to last from Saturday until Tuesday
* Pollution index expected to exceed 500
* Alerts also to be issued for parts of Hebei, Baoding city
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Dec 18 China warned residents across a
large part of its north on Friday to prepare for a wave of
choking smog arriving over the weekend, the worst of which is
expected over Beijing, prompting the capital to issue its second
ever "red alert".
The National Meteorological Centre said the smog would
stretch from Xian, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors,
across part of central China, through Beijing and up into
Shenyang and Harbin in the frigid northeast.
The air pollution would begin rolling in from about Saturday
evening and last until Tuesday, with visibility in the worst
affected areas such as Beijing likely to fall to less than 1 km
(0.6 mile), it said.
The pollution index would probably exceed 500 in Beijing and
parts of Hebei province, which surrounds the capital, it said.
Residents are encouraged to remain indoors at levels higher than
300, according to government guidelines.
The Beijing city government issued its first "red alert"
last week following criticism that previous bouts of smog had
failed to trigger the highest warning level.
Beijing's second red alert comes after a landmark climate
agreement was reached in Paris earlier this month, setting a
course to move away from a fossil fuel-driven economy within
decades in a bid to arrest global warming.
A red alert is triggered when the government believes air
quality will surpass a level of 200 on an air quality index that
measures various pollutants for at least three days. The U.S.
government deems a level of more than 200 "very unhealthy".
In Beijing, a red alert means around half the vehicles are
removed from the roads with an odd-even licence plate system
enforced. Schools are recommended to close and outdoor
construction is banned.
"I'm very concerned about the pollution, I think the
government needs to put more effort into solving this," said
Cheng Xianke, a 34-year-old Beijing software developer.
The Beijing environment bureau said the red alert would last
from 7 a.m. Saturday to midnight on Tuesday. The official Xinhua
news agency said the smog would be worse than last week.
"Parts of north China will see the worst smog so far this
year from Saturday," it said, citing the National Meteorological
Centre.
Xinhua put blame for the smog on the over-reliance of much
of northern China on coal for its energy needs and the heavy
industries surrounding cities.
"From a long-term perspective, the improvement in air
quality cannot just rely on temporary production suspensions or
limitations for certain companies," it said.
"Fundamentally it needs to come from an adjustment in
industry and energy structure, as cutting emissions from the
source is the permanent solution."
NO OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Beijing is not the only city to have a coloured alert
system, and the restrictions rolled out in the most severe cases
are broadly similar.
Hebei's environment protection bureau said it was issuing an
orange alert, the second-highest, starting from Friday. Schools
will not close and there will be no vehicle restrictions but it
recommends no outdoor activities and that people use public
transport.
Hebei's Baoding city has already begun enforcing rules even
stricter than a red alert, an official surnamed Liu at the
city's environment protection bureau told Reuters, including a
December-long enforcement of odd-even licence plate restrictions
and total ban on outdoor construction for the month.
After decades of unbridled economic growth, China's
leadership has vowed to crack down on severe levels of air,
water and soil pollution, including the heavy smog that often
blankets major cities.
City residents have previously criticised authorities for
being too slow to issue red alerts for heavy smog.
Shanghai schools banned outdoor activities and authorities
limited work at construction sites and factories earlier this
week.
Environmental Protection Minister Chen Jining vowed this
month to punish agencies and officials for any failure to
implement a pollution emergency response plan quickly.
