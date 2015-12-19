BEIJING Dec 19 China's capital Beijing was
bracing for four days of choking smog starting Saturday, but
residents said the haze was less severe than forecast, with some
questioning why the government had issued its highest air
pollution alert.
China had warned residents across a large part of its north
on Friday to prepare for a wave of severe smog arriving over the
weekend, the worst of which would hit Beijing, prompting the
capital to issue its second ever "red alert".
A red alert is triggered when the government believes air
quality will surpass a level of 200 on an air quality index that
measures various pollutants for at least three days. The U.S.
government deems a level of more than 200 "very unhealthy".
But on Saturday morning, the Beijing Municipal Environmental
Monitoring Center was showing an air quality reading of 104.
"Today I have to work. And where is the smog?" posted one
Beijing resident on Weibo, China's Twitter equivalent.
"The smog is not so bad. Why do they have driving
restrictions?" said another Weibo user in the capital.
The Beijing city government issued its first "red alert"
last week following criticism that previous bouts of smog had
failed to trigger the highest warning level.
In Beijing, a red alert means around half the vehicles are
removed from the roads with an odd-even licence plate system
enforced. Schools are recommended to close and outdoor
construction is banned.
The Beijing environment bureau had said the red alert would
last from 7 a.m. Saturday to midnight on Tuesday.
But with the haze not as severe as predicted, the National
Meteorological Centre only issued a yellow alert for the city
and many surrounding areas on Saturday. Yellow is the second
level on China's four-tier colour-coded pollution alert system.
The weather observatory said that areas including southern
Beijing, central Hebei, north Henan and west Shandong would be
affected by heavy smog, which would start to dissipate from
Wednesday.
It advised the public to take protective measures and those
that suffer from respiratory diseases were urged to stay indoors
or wear face masks if they needed to go out.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Michael Perry)