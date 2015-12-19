(Adds comment from Beijing official)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Dec 19 China's capital Beijing was
bracing for four days of choking smog starting on Saturday, but
residents said the haze was less severe than forecast, with some
questioning why the government had issued its highest air
pollution alert.
China had warned residents across a large part of its north
on Friday to prepare for severe smog arriving over the weekend,
the worst of which would hit Beijing, prompting the capital to
issue its second ever "red alert".
A red alert is triggered when the government believes air
quality will surpass a level of 200 on an index that measures
various pollutants for at least three days. The U.S. government
deems a level of more than 200 to be "very unhealthy".
On Saturday morning the Beijing Municipal Environmental
Monitoring Center was showing an air quality reading of 104.
"Today I have to work. And where is the smog?" posted one
Beijing resident on Weibo, China's Twitter equivalent.
"The smog is not so bad. Why do they have driving
restrictions?" said another Weibo user in the capital.
The Beijing city government issued its first "red alert"
last week following criticism that previous bouts of smog had
failed to trigger the highest warning level.
In Beijing, a red alert means around half the vehicles are
removed from the roads, with an odd-even licence plate system
enforced. Schools are recommended to close and outdoor
construction is banned.
Wang Bin, head of the emergency response division of the
Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau, said that
measures were taken in advance to reduce the impact of the
pollution and help people to prepare, the official Xinhua news
agency reported.
The red alert issued earlier this month prevented further
deterioration of air quality, the report added, citing the
authorities.
Beijing's latest red alert is due to last until midnight on
Tuesday.
The National Meteorological Center said Thursday that parts
of north China will see the worst smog so far this year,
starting Saturday.
But it only issued a yellow alert for the city and many
surrounding areas on Saturday. Yellow is the second level on
China's four-tier colour-coded pollution alert system.
The weather observatory said that areas including southern
Beijing, central Hebei, north Henan and west Shandong would be
affected by heavy smog, which would start to dissipate from
Wednesday.
It advised the public to take protective measures and those
who suffer from respiratory diseases were urged to stay indoors
or to wear face masks if they need to go out.
