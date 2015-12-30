BEIJING Dec 30 China's Environment Ministry on
Wednesday lambasted the northern city of Xian, best known as the
home of the Terracotta Army, for its poor pollution control
measures, including allowing the burning of trash and piles of
leaves during thick smog.
Large swathes of northern China have been covered in bouts
of choking smog in recent weeks, including the capital, Beijing,
a problem that has defied repeated government vows to get tough.
The ministry, in a statement on its website, said Xian
experienced two bouts of heavy smog this month, and it had sent
inspectors to find out how the city was dealing with it.
The city was late in issuing smog alerts to the public, and
on some occasions it did not increase the alert level despite
spiralling pollution, the ministry said.
Some companies were unaware of what steps they were supposed
to take during a smog alert and heavily polluting vehicles
remained on the roads, it added.
There was also nobody taking charge of stopping outdoor
burning of leaves or rubbish, the statement said.
In one part of the city, inspectors saw "think smoke rolling
by" from the burning of leaves, it added.
Calls to the Xian government seeking comment went
unanswered.
The ministry said it had already demanded the city take
effective measures to avoid smog and issue better alerts.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Sui-Lee
Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)