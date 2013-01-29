(Adds Wen Jiabao's comments)
BEIJING Jan 29 Beijing temporarily shut down
103 heavily polluting factories and took 30 percent of
government vehicles off roads to combat dangerously high air
pollution, state media reported on Tuesday, but the capital's
air remained hazardous despite the measures.
Air quality in Beijing has mostly stayed above "very
unhealthy" and "hazardous" levels for about two weeks. On
Tuesday, it hit 517 on an index maintained by the U.S. Embassy
in Beijing, which described the pollution as "Beyond Index".
Pollution in Beijing regularly exceeds 500 on an index that
measures particulate matter in the air with a diameter of 2.5
micrometers. Above 300 is considered hazardous, while the World
Health Organisation recommends a daily level of no more than 20.
Earlier this month pollution hit a record, 30-45 times above
recommended safety levels, blanketing the city in a thick,
noxious cloud that grounded flights and forced people indoors.
Beijing's pollution problem has caused widespread public
outrage, alarming the ruling Communist Party, which has failed
to rein in pollution despite repeated pledges to get tough.
Premier Wen Jiabao told top leaders at a forum that the
"recent fog and haze have affected the people's normal life and
health".
"We should take effective measures to speed up the
enhancement of our industrial structure, push for energy
conservation and build an ecological civilisation," Wen was
quoted as saying on state television. "Use actions so that the
people can see hope."
State news agency Xinhua said the Beijing municipal
government held an urgent meeting on Tuesday "for the emergency
work of controlling the heavy air pollution".
"All counties, departments, businesses and institutions
should take the lead in suspending the service of 30 percent of
official vehicles," Xinhua said. Beijing would also shut down
103 heavily polluting businesses.
But the emergency measures only last until Thursday.
The government has already announced that it would take
180,000 old vehicles off the roads in Beijing this year and
control the "excessive" growth of new car sales in the city.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)