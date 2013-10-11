BEIJING Oct 11 A Chinese official's remarks
that cooking fumes must share the blame for Beijing's choking
pollution drew ridicule from many microbloggers, who mocked the
government for not addressing the root causes of smog that can
blanket the city for days on end.
The government has announced a series of plans over the
years to tackle pollution in its cities that has been blamed for
a series of health crises, generating widespread public anger,
but none has worked.
The head of Beijing's Foreign Affairs office, Zhao Huimin,
stunned Internet users when he said "Chinese people's cooking
actually makes no small contribution to PM2.5", referring to the
tiny particulate matter that is most hazardous to health.
"I hope residents can do more to cooperate with government
efforts to clean the air," Zhao said at a press conference,
according to a video report from CCTV, China's state
broadcaster.
Chinese microbloggers pounced on the comments, generating
over 150,000 posts on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like
microblogging service.
One Beijing-based user demanded to know why the government
"did not say that farting also makes no small contribution to
PM2.5?"
One user in the southern city of Shenzhen suggested people
just eat cold food.
Local media responded to the outrage by pointing out that
cooking fumes were in fact responsible for up to 20 percent of
the particulate matter in Beijing's air, citing a report
published by the Chinese Academy of Science.
Smog over northern cities in January generated a public
outcry, as did the discovery in March of thousands of rotting
pig carcasses in a river that supplies Shanghai's water.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Sui-Lee Wee and Nick
Macfie)