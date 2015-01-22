BEIJING Jan 22 China's pollution crisis has
inspired an environmental regulator in a smog-blanketed northern
province to write a novel whose extracts have gone viral online,
spurring plans for two more books.
Environmental degradation is fuelling people's discontent in
China, where critics say years of breakneck economic growth have
left a dire crisis. Major cities are shrouded in perennial smoke
and half the groundwater in the country is tainted.
"Smog Is Coming", published last June, touches on fraud and
bureaucracy and their impact on air pollution, with the official
China Daily reporting that online excerpts have received tens of
millions of pageviews.
Author Li Chunyuan's career inspired the fictional effort,
which draws characters and scenes from his work as deputy
director of the Environmental Protection Bureau in the
smog-choked city of Langfang in Hebei province, he told state
media.
"It is easier to tell people something through a novel than
through boring lectures," Li told the China Daily.
The novel features a masked burglar who exploits nightly
haze to cover his break-ins as it clouds the lenses of security
cameras, an episode Li said he took from real life.
Li said he wrote the book in a little more than three
months, during evenings and weekends, adding that he envisioned
a trilogy, once he had gathered enough material from his work.
Hebei, home to seven of China's ten worst smog-hit cities,
has been under pressure to cut dependence on heavy industries
such as coal, steel and cement, but has struggled to find viable
alternatives for growth.
Some Chinese internet commentators were sceptical, calling
the book a propaganda piece.
"It's good that it touches on an issue that bears on
people's real lives, but let's hope the government can actually
improve the environment too," one microblogger wrote.
Elsewhere, the southwestern city of Chongqing banned
residents from smoking pork to make bacon, the official Xinhua
news agency said, blaming the annual tradition for smog.
It also banned another smoked delicacy, "firewood chicken".
Many families eat spicy preserved pork and sausages during
the Chinese lunar new year festivities coming up next month.
Chinese cities have tried to rein in outdoor grilling, and
officials have urged cooks to cut back on stir frys, in
pollution-fighting efforts often ridiculed in social media.
