BEIJING, July 13 Nearly 75 percent of China's
big cities failed to meet air quality standards in June, the
environment ministry said on Monday, an improvement over the
same month last year, as the country continues to wage "war on
pollution."
Nineteen cities met air quality standards every day, the
Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a statement on its
website (www.mep.gov.cn), compared to five at the same
time last year.
Air quality in the capital Beijing was subpar on almost 60
percent of the days in June and saw levels of PM2.5 -
particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers that can
penetrate deep into the lungs - rise 11 percent compared to the
same period last year.
Amid growing public disquiet about smog and other
environmental risks, China said last year it would "declare war
on pollution" and it has started to eliminate substandard
industrial capacity and reduce coal consumption.
Last year, nearly 90 percent of China's 74 big cities failed
to meet air quality standards.
The state standard is 35 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic
metre, but the government does not expect to bring the national
average down to that level before 2030.
In April, the vice minister for environmental protection
announced a two-year inspection campaign to root out fake air
quality data and accused some local governments of manipulating
the data to meet national standards.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Michael Perry)