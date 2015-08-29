BEIJING Aug 29 Legislators have approved
amendments to China's 15-year-old air pollution law that grant
the state new powers to punish offenders and create a legal
framework to cap coal consumption, the Asian giant's biggest
source of smog.
The draft amendments were passed by 154 votes to 4, with
five abstentions, Zhong Xuequan, spokesman for the National
People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, told a media
briefing on Saturday.
The ruling Communist Party has acknowledged the damage that
decades of untrammelled economic growth have done to China's
skies, rivers and soil. It is now trying to equip its
environmental inspection offices with greater powers and more
resources to tackle persistent polluters and the local
governments that protect them.
The amendments are expected to make local governments
directly responsible for meeting environmental targets. They
also ban firms from temporarily switching off polluting
equipment during inspections and outlaw other behaviour designed
to distort emission readings.
Tong Weidong, vice-director of the NPC's legal work
committee, told the briefing the law would improve the way local
authorities were assessed and allow them to draw up their own
plans to meet environmental targets.
"Amendments to this air pollution law have strengthened
pollution treatment from the source - from sources such as
industrial policy, energy consumption and automobile pollution,"
Tong said.
However, researchers said the changes do not go far enough
and that the third reading of the bill should have been
postponed until all its shortcomings had been resolved.
Tong said such criticism was "very normal" and that it was
impossible to include all proposals in the law.
Chang Jiwen, an environmental researcher with the
Development and Research Council, a government think tank, has
described the new law as "not very useful".
"It is filled with many slogan-like clauses and is more like
a policy document than legislation," Chang told the state-backed
newspaper China Business. He said many experts had said the bill
should have been postponed.
Lawmakers had rejected proposals to include specific coal
consumption targets in the law and also ruled out a clause
allowing local authorities to set their own restrictions on car
use, the official Xinhua news agency said earlier this week.
Wang Yi, head of the policy committee of the China Academy
of Sciences and a member of the NPC's standing committee, has
told Chinese media the law fails to set clear goals on emissions
and air quality standards.
According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection,
concentrations of hazardous breathable particles known as PM2.5
fell 17.1 percent in the first half of 2015 to 58 micrograms per
cubic metre. China doesn't expect to meet the state standard of
35 micrograms until 2030.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Paul Tait)