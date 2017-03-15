JAKARTA, March 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - China could
prevent three million premature deaths a year if it enforced
tighter air quality standards in accordance with United Nations
guidelines, according to a study released on Wednesday.
The study, published in the British Medical Journal,
examined the mortality levels and concentrations of the tiny
particles known as PM10 in the air in 38 large Chinese cities
between January 2010 and June 2013.
It found the average PM10 level recorded in these cities
during the period was 92.9 micrograms per cubic meter, much
higher than the World Health Organization's standard at 20
micrograms.
The researchers, led by Maigeng Zhou at the Beijing-based
Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said over
350,000 deaths were recorded in the 38 cities in this period.
Based on this, they said China would save three million
premature deaths each year if its PM10 level was lowered to the
WHO's recommended level.
"This number is likely to be a lower bound estimate of the
total number of deaths related to air pollution because the air
pollution effect can be larger in rural areas and PM10 is more
detrimental to human health in the long run," they said.
"Our findings suggest that adopting and enforcing tighter
air quality standards in China will bring about tremendous
public health benefits."
PM10, particulate matter produced by traffic and industry,
can enter the lungs and bloodstream. Another hazardous airborne
particle is the PM2.5, which is smaller and lighter.
China has been waging a war on pollution but its environment
minister said last week it still has work to do and needed to
get companies and local authorities to toe the line.
Pollution alerts are common in northern China, especially
during bitterly cold winters when energy demand, much of it met
by coal, rises.
