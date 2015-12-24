BEIJING Dec 25 It's not only about salaries,
promotions and career prospects - many companies in China have
found they need to offer cleaner air within their offices to
lure and retain staff.
Air quality has deteriorated badly in China's north and
east, including in Beijing and Shanghai. Companies, especially
multinationals, based in these cities are spending tens of
thousands of dollars to install air filtration systems and
real-time pollution monitoring devices in their offices.
International market research company J.D. Power has
installed new clean air systems at its Beijing and Shanghai
offices, an executive said. Auditing firm Pricewaterhouse
Coopers and British advertising firm WPP Plc
are doing the same in their premises.
"If a company is willing to reduce pollution inside, it
shows it is responsible and will have good growth," said
Shanghai resident Yao Hui, who has decided to leave a Chinese
furniture company where she has worked for four months after
finding its office had the highest category of pollution on a
measurement device she used.
"I'd still have to look for something in marketing, but a
clean air environment is an important factor," said the
24-year-old marketing professional.
Staff turnover rates are relatively high for multinationals
based in China, and air pollution has been cited as the top
challenge in luring and retaining talent among such companies,
according to the latest business confidence survey by the
European Chamber of Commerce.
A report published this month by realtor Jones Lang LaSalle
and indoor solutions firm PureLiving, said 90 percent of office
buildings in Beijing are not achieving substantive reductions in
air particulate matter with their current filtration systems.
PureLiving's chief executive Louie Cheng said about a third
of Fortune 100 companies his company works with have now started
cleaning up office air, with the majority targeting indoor
particulate matter.
"The last thing we want is for someone to worry about the
air they're breathing, so it's a great selling point for us,"
said Geoff Broderick, vice president and general manager of
Asia-Pacific Automotive Operations at J.D. Power.
Property developers such as Kerry Properties and Jiaming
Investment Co. Ltd have implemented air system upgrades in hopes
that better indoor air quality will attract more tenants, and
suppliers expect their businesses to jump in 2016 - source?.
Beijing has already issued two "red alerts" for smog this
winter, which see cars taken off roads and schools and factories
closed.
A red alert is triggered when the government believes air
quality will surpass a level of 200 on an index that measures
various pollutants for at least three days. The U.S. government
deems a level of more than 200 to be "very unhealthy".
On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said the index was
above 500.
In Shanghai, air pollution levels exceeded 300 on the same
index earlier this week.
Christine Grand, a Shanghai-based executive at a subsidiary
of WPP, said in the future she would only contemplate working
for firms that have made similar commitments.
"It makes you feel better about spending time in the
office," she said.
($1 = 6.4789 Chinese yuan renminbi)
