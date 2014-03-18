BEIJING, March 18 A state-owned Chinese insurer
will offer residents of Beijing insurance cover against health
risks caused by air pollution, promising to pay out 1,500 yuan
($240) to policy holders hospitalised by smog.
The policy, available for 10-50 year olds, will also pay out
300 yuan ($48.56) when the city's official smog index exceeds
300 for five consecutive days, a level considered "hazardous",
according to a notice posted on the People's Insurance Company
of China (PICC) website (www.epicc.com.cn).
Beijing's official air quality index (AQI), which measures
airborne pollutants including particulate matter and sulphur
dioxide, routinely exceeds 300, and sometimes hits levels higher
than 500.
The capital is on the frontline of a "war on pollution" that
Premier Li Keqiang declared earlier this month in a major
policy speech. Beijing is choked by traffic and surrounded by
the big and heavily polluted industrial province of Hebei.
Last month, the city's environmental protection bureau
issued an air pollution "yellow alert" for the first time,
triggering a series of emergency measures to reduce dust from
roads and construction sites.
($1 = 6.1781 Chinese Yuan)
