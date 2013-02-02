* Environment ministry delays stricter emission standards
for diesel trucks, buses
* CNPC, Sinopec reluctant to supply cleaner fuel due to
costs
* Environment ministry has little power to enforce fuel
standards
* Pressure on Communist Party chief Xi to check oil
companies' power
By Sui-Lee Wee and Hui Li
BEIJING, Feb 3 The search for culprits behind
the rancid haze enveloping China's capital has turned a
spotlight on the country's two largest oil companies and their
resistance to tougher fuel standards.
Bureaucratic fighting between the environment ministry on
the one hand and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and
Sinopec Group on the other has thwarted stricter emission
standards for diesel trucks and buses -- a main cause of air
pollution blanketing dozens of China's cities.
To be sure, many sources contribute to air pollution levels
that hit records in January, but analysts say the oil companies'
foot-dragging and disregard of environmental regulations
underscore a critical challenge facing a toothless environment
ministry in its mission to curb air pollution.
With widespread and rising public anger changing the
political calculus, it also poses a broader question of whether
the incoming administration led by Communist Party chief Xi
Jinping will stand up to powerful vested interests in a country
where state-owned enterprises have long trumped certain
ministries in the quest for economic growth at all costs.
"I think the Communist Party's new government should weaken
CNPC and Sinopec," said Wang Yukai, a professor from the
National School of Administration. "These interest groups have
too much power."
Delays in implementing stricter emission standards are
rooted in money -- chiefly, who should pay for the price of
refining cleaner fuels? By some estimates, auto emissions
contribute as much as a quarter of the most dangerous particles
in Beijing's air.
To supply cleaner diesel, the oil firms must invest tens of
billions of yuan (billions of dollars) to remove the sulphur
content, said Xiaoyi Mu, a senior lecturer in energy economics
at the University of Dundee in Scotland.
PetroChina, the listed arm of CNPC, said in a
statement sent to Reuters that all automotive diesel produced by
PetroChina in 2012 met exisiting Chinese emissions standards.
It added PetroChina would "push forward upgrading of fuel
quality, and supply clean, good quality and diversified
products".
Sinopec did not respond to repeated phone calls from Reuters
seeking comment.
Sinopec chairman Fu Chengyu, quoted in state news agency
Xinhua last week, acknowledged that China's refineries are one
of the main parties that should bear responsibility for air
pollution. Even so, he added that was not because fuel failed to
meet standards but rather because fuel standards were not
sufficient.
ONGOING FEUD
The bureaucratic tug-of-war has been going on for years.
Frustrated by the repeated delays in enforcing existing
environmental standards, China's deputy environment minister,
Zhang Lijun, called a meeting in late 2011 with officials from
the country's two biggest oil companies.
In unequivocal statements, he sought to lay down the law:
The ministry was not going to further delay the cleaner China IV
emission standard for trucks and buses, despite reluctance by
CNPC and Sinopec to supply the fuel that would cost more to
produce.
"If the sulphur content in your oil is too high and does not
meet the standards, and if cars break down, it'll be your
responsibility. The environment ministry will have nothing to do
with it," Zhang said, according to Tang Dagang, director of the
Vehicle Emission Control Center, who was present at the meeting.
The officials from the oil companies responded by promising
to supply the cleaner fuel after the Lunar New Year in 2012, a
traditional holiday that fell in January that year.
But a few months later, a spot check by the environment
ministry showed the companies were still supplying ordinary
diesel, said Tang, whose policy research group is affiliated
with the ministry.
With media focusing on a sudden worsening of the air quality
in Beijing at the start of 2013 -- 21 days in January recorded
"heavily polluted" levels or worse -- urban residents are
increasingly impatient with the political wrangling.
"The air pollution is terrible," said Beijing resident Zhang
Shuqing on a recent very polluted day. "They need to sort it
out, the department responsible needs to sort out the
environment."
The environment ministry, however, faces formidable odds in
the face of China's complex bureaucracy and weak enforcement of
laws.
BUREAUCRATIC MAZE
At least 10 government entities such as the powerful
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) shape
policies that affect the environment.
Unlike the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the
environment ministry has no power to set fuel emission
standards, and sometimes it is not even consulted on decisions
taken by other government departments that would affect the
environment.
For example, when the MIIT and the NDRC held a meeting to
deliberate on a policy subsidising energy-saving cars, they
never contacted the environment ministry, said Ding Yan, deputy
director of the Vehicle Emissions Control Center. As it turns
out, some of these cars are actually relatively heavy polluters.
In 2008, China promoted the State Environmental Protection
Administration to a full ministry in a bid to give it more
weight in the country's fight against pollution.
Yet the ministry still lacks the authority to force big
state-owned enterprises and local governments to toe the line.
The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
"Even a powerful environment minister is of no use," Ding
said. "You need the highest leaders like Xi Jinping and Li
Keqiang to really value the work of the environment ministry."
THE COST OF CLEAN AIR
Excessive pollution levels have already prompted the Beijing
government to roll out a series of temporary emergency measures
such as shutting down 103 heavily polluting factories and taking
30 percent of government vehicles off roads, but the capital's
air has remained hazardous.
It remains unclear whether Xi will restrain the influence of
the oil firms, but with public anger rising, and with a normally
compliant media joining in the calls for action, political
pressure is growing.
The problem for oil firms such as PetroChina, the listed arm
of CNPC, and Sinopec is that central planners set prices at the
pump, even when global energy costs remain high.
Tang said both CNPC and Sinopec have told the environment
ministry that they would have supplied the fuels "if they had
gotten a reasonable price".
Jiang Kejun, research professor at the NDRC's Energy
Research Institute, says it is unreasonable to demand that CNPC
and Sinopec bear the cost of refining cleaner fuels.
"I'm an environmentalist and I also hate the actions of CNPC
and Sinopec," Jiang said. "But we have to tell the public:
energy prices will rise significantly. To enjoy both low energy
prices and also fresh air, there's no way you can have both."
With no supply of cleaner diesel fuel, Beijing had to delay
the implementation of the China IV emission standard for diesel
trucks and buses twice -- first in 2011 and then later in 2012,
when it was extended to this July.
The new standard aims to cut emissions of particulate matter
and nitrogen oxides -- two key components of urban smog -- from
trucks and buses by 80 percent and 30 percent, respectively,
said Vance Wagner, a senior researcher at the International
Council on Clean Transportation.
"Diesel vehicles, especially trucks and buses, are a
disproportionately large source of emissions," Wagner said in
emailed comments. He cited environment ministry data that showed
large trucks comprise only about 5 percent of China's vehicle
fleet, but emit over 60 percent of particulate matter emissions.
In response, China's finance ministry has stepped in to
negotiate preferential tax policies with the oil firms to help
offset the higher costs of producing cleaner diesel fuel, say
people close to the environment ministry.
Chinese media reported last week that new cleaner diesel
fuel standards, similar to Euro IV standards that restrict
sulfur content, could be issued soon in addition to the existing
emissions standards. Even the new requirements, however, could
give oil companies a two-year window for full compliance.
Without intervention at a higher level, the delays are
likely to go on.
Yue Xin, head of the vehicle fuels and emissions lab at the
Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, has spent
more than three years sparring with CNPC and Sinopec on a
committee that sets fuel standards.
Yue is one of two members representing the environment
ministry on the panel while about 70 percent of the
representatives are from the oil firms.
Now, Yue, whose group is affiliated with the environment
ministry, is lobbying for the oil firms to put "detergents" in
its gasoline, which will burn fuel cleanly.
The oil firms oppose it because of the costs, Yue said.
(Additional reporting by Maxim Duncan, Jimmy Jian, Terril Yue
Jones and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)