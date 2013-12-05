(Fixes typo in lead)
SHANGHAI Dec 5 Hazardous air pollution forced
schools to shut or suspend outdoor activities in at least two
cities in eastern China, where residents complained of the
yellow skies and foul smells that are symptomatic of the
country's crippling smog crisis.
China's stability-obsessed leadership has become
increasingly concerned by the abysmal air quality in cities, as
it plays into popular resentment over political privilege and
rising inequality in the world's second-largest economy.
In Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, the sun was the
colour of "salted egg yolk" on Wednesday as the government
raised the "red alert" for poor air quality for the first time,
state-run news media reported.
The city saw levels of PM2.5, or particulate matter with a
diameter of 2.5 micrometers, reach a reading of 354 on
Wednesday, said Nanjing-based news portal news.longhoo.net.
Levels above 300 are considered hazardous, while the World
Health Organization recommends a daily level of no more than 20.
Qingdao, a coastal city in Shandong province, was also
shrouded in smog as PM2.5 levels of over 300 were recorded, said
Peninsula Metropolis Daily, a Qingdao newspaper.
Nanjing suspended classes in primary and secondary schools
and Qingdao banned outdoor activities, said the official Xinhua
news agency. Qingdao also banned the burning of leaves and
rubbish and restricted the use of government vehicles, while
Nanjing said it would strengthen control on industrial sources
of pollutants.
Both cities predicted the severe pollution would continue,
indicating the measures will not be lifted soon, said Xinhua.
Residents in both cities took to China's popular
Twitter-like Weibo site to describe desolate streets and the
apocalyptic environment. "The sky is pale yellow and the air is
full of a choking smell," one user wrote.
The smog follows reports in October of pollution all but
shutting down Harbin, one of northeastern China's largest
cities. Visibility was reportedly reduced to 10 metres (33
feet).
