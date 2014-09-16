By David Stanway
BEIJING, Sept 17 Nearly four years after a
massive state-run steel mill on the outskirts of Beijing was
closed to help cut smog in the Chinese capital, little has been
done to clean up the contaminated site.
The factory's idled chimneys dominate a landscape of
rust-encased piping and rail tracks that once fed 8 million
tonnes of steel into China's economy each year. The 95-year-old
former mill, owned by Shougang Group, China's fifth biggest
steel producer, is one of thousands of sites across China where
soil has been polluted by industrial and agricultural waste.
Blocking any meaningful action is the question of who pays -
the state, which owns all land in China, or the company. The
cost of treating the land alone was an estimated 5 billion yuan
($816 million), said Gong Yuyang, managing director of ESD
China, a land treatment firm which has been involved in talks on
cleaning up the 8.6 square km (3.3 square mile) facility.
What worries environmental experts is that if it's this hard
to deal with contaminated land in Beijing, where there is
greater political will to tackle pollution, it will be even more
difficult to detoxify farmland in poorer rural areas.
"The real issue is that there is no incentive for a company
like Shougang to spend a huge amount of money cleaning up this
site," Gong said in an interview with Reuters.
Shougang, parent of Shenzhen-listed Shougang Corp
, declined to comment.
According to a survey published by the Ministry of
Environmental Protection in April, 19.3 percent of samples taken
from Chinese farmland showed excessive levels of heavy metals or
chemical waste. In central Hunan province, government research
seen by Reuters showed more than three quarters of its
ricefields had been contaminated.
Farming on 3.3 million hectares (8.15 million acres) across
China has already been banned indefinitely. According to Reuters
calculations, the cost of making all that land fit for crops or
livestock would be around 5 trillion yuan ($813 billion), based
on average industry estimates to treat one hectare.
In its soil survey, the Ministry of Environmental Protection
blamed industrial firms for failing to deal with mine tailings
or chemical waste. But it also cited the use of wastewater for
irrigation and the overuse of pesticides and fertilisers, which
often contain heavy metals.
"Liability is hard to determine, and they aren't going to
make farmers pay the bill," said Gong.
POLLUTER DOESN'T PAY
China's government declared war on pollution in March in a
bid to head off rising public anger over the environmental costs
of rapid growth. It is under particular pressure to reduce the
risk of contaminated crops entering the food chain.
The government is drafting laws that will allow the state to
decide who is responsible for contaminated land, as well as
create new financing mechanisms to pay for the clean-up,
according to Gong and others who have been consulted on the
legislation. Such mechanisms are expected to involve the
establishment of dedicated new funds for cleaning up, as well as
subsidy and loan facilities to help cover treatment costs.
But the law is not expected to be completed until at least
2017, experts quoted in state media have said, with the first
draft still unfinished.
For now, there are few economic incentives for companies to
act.
"There is no market-driven initiative for this," said Wu
Yixiu from environmental group Greenpeace in Beijing.
"The 'polluter pays' principle has not really been discussed
or put on the policy agenda in China," said Wu. "You can see
this in the heavy metal pollution clean-up business, where the
major payer is still the government."
There is also little clarity over who is ultimately
responsible.
"The big debate going on now is that the big companies are
state-owned and when they were contaminating the land, there was
no law," said Gong. "Even if they benefited from such
contamination, the profits went to the state. Why should the
company be held liable?"
While forecasts by government-backed research institutes
suggest the market for land treatment, or remediation, could
generate 200 billion yuan in annual revenue by 2025, government
officials say it's still at the very early stage.
"The market for soil remediation is still very small,"
Zhuang Guotai, head of the ministry's ecological office and the
official in charge of drafting the new legislation, told a
recent conference.
Zhuang said preliminary estimates showed the market would be
worth trillions of yuan in around 40 years.
The ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
FARMING CONTINUES
Plans by Shougang to turn the mill into a heritage site to
showcase its history or knock some of it down and convert the
area into real estate have been delayed as the company assesses
the damage done by nearly a century of smelting, said Gong.
Samples taken in 2011 showed excessive levels of cadmium,
chromium and lead at the site, according to published research,
but a full treatment plan has not yet been completed.
"Shougang is profit-driven and unless the government drives
it, nothing happens," said Gong, an industry veteran.
The scale of the problem means many local authorities have
either chosen to ignore soil contamination or are immobilised by
the challenge, said one manager at another land treatment
company who declined to be identified.
Stop-gap measures have been introduced in some regions.
Trees have been planted for example in severely contaminated
areas in the lead-producing town of Tianying in Anhui province
to deter farmers sowing crops within a 100-metre radius of
smelters, although farming continues, local residents have said.
In Hunan, rice production in polluted sites has not stopped,
although the government's priority has been to ensure tainted
crops don't enter other markets, said Wu of Greenpeace.
"They are not prohibiting farming because once they start
that process it will threaten the overall volume of rice
production," said Wu.
(1 U.S. dollar = 6.1469 Chinese yuan)
