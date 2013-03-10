* China to impose "special restrictions" on steel mills
BEIJING, March 11 New rules aimed at making
China's sprawling steel sector greener will do little to tackle
rampant overcapacity or help Beijing protect its big state-owned
mills from smaller, nimbler rivals.
China's environment ministry has said it will impose
"special emissions restrictions" from next month on major
industries from steel and petrochemicals to cement, non-ferrous
metals and coal-fired power. Environmental inspections have
already started in big steel producing regions.
But when it comes to steel, it's more than just pollution.
Many in the industry hope the curbs will help tackle
overproduction, slash the number of privately-owned mills and
boost the market share of state-owned giants such as Baoshan
Iron and Steel (Baosteel), Wuhan Iron and Steel
and Angang Steel.
"If we are to solve the emissions problem more effectively,
reducing capacity is a part of it," said He Wenbo, Baosteel's
chairman, on the sidelines of China's parliament session last
week. "We approve of any effort to strengthen the laws, and no
enterprise in the steel sector that has reached a certain
standard will oppose it," he said, noting the implementation of
environmental standards would help create a level playing field.
Wang Yifang, head of China's biggest steel firm, the Hebei
Iron and Steel Group, also said China
needs to use environmental controls to rein in overcapacity.
Big mills have seen their profits eaten into by smaller
rivals, and the government has sought to boost the giants'
competitive position by raising industry standards and
thresholds. It wants its top 10 mills to control 60 percent of
total capacity by 2015, up from around half now, and is likely
to use "administrative measures" like pollution and resource-use
standards to meet that goal.
"I think the government is sincere in its efforts to curb
pollution but at the same time, it is of course trying to
increase its control over the steel sector. Cleaner air and a
more orderly steel industry is a win-win for China," said a
government policy researcher who didn't want to be named.
WISHFUL THINKING
Still, many analysts suggest the government is again guilty
of wishful thinking. While the costs of the industry minnows
could increase as a result of the new pollution guidelines, the
big mills could suffer just as much.
"Currently, many of the big steel mills also fail to meet
environmental standards," said Cheng Xubao, an analyst at
Custeel, an industry consultancy.
The new measures are part of China's response to the
hazardous smog that choked Beijing in late January. While much
of the smog came from vehicles and coal burning, around a fifth
drifted into Beijing from surrounding regions, especially the
steel producing province of Hebei, according to a study by the
China Academy of Sciences.
Steel is one of the biggest polluters, largely due to the
use of coking coal in the production process. China's total
crude steel output of 716 million tonnes last year would have
required the combustion of some 430 million tonnes of coke.
But industry officials insist most steel firms already have
the necessary equipment, including dust extractors,
desulphurising "scrubbers" and protective screens. CISA
Secretary General Zhang Changfu said earlier this year steel had
been branded an "arch-criminal" even though it was now
essentially a "green industry".
"The environmental requirements for Hebei steel enterprises
... are already basically in place. Currently, the operating
conditions of the whole steel sector are very tough," said Jiang
Feitao, a steel policy researcher with the China Academy of
Social Sciences.
The problem is often one of oversight. Many mills turn off
their equipment when inspectors aren't looking in order to cut
costs, and officials tend to turn a blind eye.
"The issue is whether the machinery is running, and whether
the local government has the determination to enforce it," said
Henry Liu, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong,
noting the problem is still fundamentally an economic one: that
the local government is reluctant to strike too hard against a
sector that provides thousands of jobs and millions of yuan in
tax revenues. Beijing would also be reluctant to damage Hebei's
economic lifeline and risk a wave of migration into the capital.
STATE VS PRIVATE
The governor of Hebei, Zhang Qingwei, said last week that
while the province was committed to restructuring its massive
steel sector and improving its green credentials, it was not
focusing its attention on private players. "We
will support those companies that do well, whether they are
state- or privately-owned," he said.
On a purely economic basis, the small and private firms have
performed best under tough conditions over the last two years.
It's likely they are also better placed to survive any hike in
environmental costs.
The CISA complained in January that profits at its member
mills - mostly large-scale and state-owned - slumped 98 percent
last year on weak demand and chronic overcapacity, exacerbated
by the small "rampantly expanding" mills. But the CISA has
always been reluctant to acknowledge that those private mills
have remained more profitable than their lumbering state
counterparts.
"2012 was not as bad as the media said for the steel
industry, because private firms' profitability was generally
better than the state-owned enterprises (SOEs)," said a steel
industry official who asked not to be named.
"They are able to react faster to the market. That's because
private firms control their own production; they can stop
producing if they are operating at a loss, but SOEs still sell,
even if they lose money on every sale."
