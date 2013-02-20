By David Stanway
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 21 China aims to spend $850 billion
to improve filthy water supplies over the next decade, but even
such huge outlays may do little to reverse damage caused by
decades of pollution and overuse in Beijing's push for rapid
economic growth.
China is promising to invest 4 trillion yuan ($650 billion)
- equal to its entire stimulus package during the global
financial crisis - on rural water projects alone during the
2011-2020 period. What's more, at least $200 billion in
additional funds has been earmarked for a variety of cleanup
projects nationwide, Reuters has learned after scouring a range
of central and local government documents.
That new cash injection will be vital, with rivers and lakes
throughout China blighted by algae blooms caused by fertiliser
run-off, bubbling chemical spills and untreated sewage
discharges. Judging by Beijing's cleanup record so far, however,
the final tally could be many times higher.
Over the five years to 2010, the country spent 700 billion
yuan ($112.41 billion) on water infrastructure, but much of its
water remains undrinkable. The environment ministry said 43
percent of the locations it was monitoring in 2011 contained
water that was not even fit for human contact.
"The reason why they have achieved so little even though
they have spent so much on pollution treatment is because they
have followed the wrong urbanisation model - China is still
putting too much pressure on local resources," said Zhou Lei, a
fellow at Nanjing University who has studied water pollution.
A close look at publicly available documents shows limited
environmental ambitions, as Beijing strives to prolong three
decades of blistering economic growth and fill the estimated
annual water supply shortfall of 50 billion cubic metres (bcm)
required to feed growing energy and agricultural demand.
At the same time, the government faces growing pressure to
address environmental effects of fast growth, as public anger
over air pollution that blanketed many northern cities in
January has spread to online appeals for Beijing to clean up
water supplies as well.
The huge costs suggest that treatment, rather than
prevention, remains the preferred solution, with industrial
growth paramount and pollution regarded as just another economic
opportunity, Zhou said.
"They always treat environmental degradation as an economic
issue. China is even using pollution as a resource, and using
the opportunity to treat environmental degradation as a way to
accumulate new wealth," he said, referring to business contracts
local governments offer to big water treatment firms.
"INDUSTRIAL-USE ONLY"
On top of the 10-year rural water plan, China last year
vowed to spend another 250 billion yuan on water conservation,
and has since allocated a further 130 billion yuan to treat
small and medium-sized rivers over the next two years.
Local governments are also spending heavily, with Dianchi
Lake in southwest China's Yunnan province being lavished with 31
billion yuan of investment in the next three years in order to
produce "obvious improvements" in water quality, records show.
East China's Lake Tai, a test case for China's environmental
authorities after suffering a notorious bloom of algae and
cyanobacteria in 2007, has spent 70 billion yuan in the five
years since, and more is expected.
Both cleanup projects have been designed merely to bring
water up from "grade V" - meaning "no human contact" - to "grade
IV", which is designated "industrial use only", according to
detailed plans listed on local government websites.
Even such negligible gains could be crucial for a country
that has the same amount of water as Britain although its
population is 20 times as big.
Data from China's Ministry of Water Resources shows that
average per capita supplies stand at 2,100 cubic metres, 28
percent of the global average. The government has vowed to cap
total use to 700 bcm a year by 2030, but that will still require
a big increase in supplies, with consumption now about 600 bcm.
Costly engineering and technological feats, though unlikely
to address the underlying causes of pollution, could at least
make more water available, allowing marginal quality
improvements without interfering with industrial growth or the
country's ambitious and water-intense urbanisation plans.
"Part of this increase in the supply of water will come from
removing all 'grade V' water supplies, which is actually useless
even for agriculture," said Debra Tan, director at the China
Water Risk organisation. "Grade IV is not safe to swim in, but
it at least is usable."
($1 = 6.2270 Chinese yuan)
