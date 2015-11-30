By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Dec 1 The Nanfang clinic in China's
southern Guangdong province says it offers Chinese patients
seeking in-vitro fertilization (IVF) the chance to choose the
gender of their child, avoid stringent approval checks and
snarling queues.
It has to advertise this with caution. China's strict
regulation of its IVF market forbids gender selection, requires
birth licences and proof of marriage, and prohibits some more
advanced procedures - rules that have pushed patients to go
overseas or seek treatment in unregulated clinics at home.
Demand for IVF in China is expected to rise after Beijing
scrapped its controversial one-child policy in October, which
will strain already-crowded state-run hospitals but create
opportunities for overseas health centres, firms helping train
local doctors - and underground clinics.
"Here we can do IVF with gender selection and you don't need
lots of documentation," a doctor at the Guangdong clinic
surnamed Hao told Reuters, adding there had been a 50 percent
jump in consultations since the one-child policy announcement.
She said many of her patients were younger women opting for
IVF so they could choose a boy, a traditional preference. The
doctor did not give her full name and "Nanfang" is a common name
for businesses in southern China.
Beijing's tight control makes it hard for private firms to
operate IVF clinics in the country, but growing demand for
doctors and specialists has created other gaps in the market.
"Training to help up-skill clinicians and embryologists to
treat the patients is definitely a big growth area," said Jason
Spittle, global director of training at U.S. medical device
maker Cook Medical, which has a reproductive health unit.
"China is set to be the biggest IVF market in the world,
probably within the next couple of years."
LOOKING OVERSEAS
Chinese couples who have the financial means often go abroad
to the United States, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam for IVF.
"The biggest driver is that there are so many hoops to jump
through to get IVF treatment here," said Mr Lei, a China-based
intermediary who helps patients go to Thailand, who like many
Chinese was reluctant to give his full name to a reporter.
Rising Chinese demand for fertility treatments is therefore
good news for overseas clinics such as Australia-based Monash
IVF Group and Virtus Health or Superior A.R.T.
in Thailand, where 30-40 percent of patients come from China.
"Our clinic has prepared Chinese-speaking staff to
coordinate with rising number of Chinese patients," said
Superior A.R.T. deputy manager Arnon Sinsawasdi, adding the end
of the one-child policy should give business a boost.
IVF Australia, part of Virtus Health, plays on Chinese
demand for the latest procedures with a Chinese-language website
advertising its "cutting-edge technology" to help parents
"achieve their dream of having a child".
"Lots of patients go to these places just because they have
unique demands. For example domestically they can't do things
like surrogacy or gender selection," said Li Yuan, director of
reproductive medicine centre at Beijing Chaoyang Hospital.
Non-commercial surrogacy is allowed in Australia, while the
United States permits gender selection. Thailand, though, has
been cracking down on both practices to close loopholes that
have lured patients from overseas.
OVERLOADED CLINICS
Patients and doctors in China said state IVF centres were
often over-stretched - little surprise given each clinic serves
around 3.8 million people, compared with 700,000 people per
clinic in the United States, health ministry data show.
"Clinics are so busy it's unbearable. Whichever hospital you
go to it's always rammed with people," said a junior doctor at
an IVF clinic in Shanghai, who asked not to be named.
This creates a market for unregulated providers, who
advertise their offerings online and on social media platforms,
while avoiding detection by overworked watchdogs despite a
recent crackdown on the market.
"In the past few years our checks in some areas haven't been
strict enough, routine oversight has been lax, and strikes
against illegal behaviour have fallen short," China's health
ministry said in a statement in July.
"That's led to chaos in the assisted reproduction market."
Patient numbers are still climbing too. There were nearly
half a million treatment "cycles" in 2013 at 356 approved
clinics, compared with just under 200,000 cycles that year in
the higher-value U.S. market.
Despite the growth, though, many still struggle to get
access to IVF at all: poorer provinces have few clinics and many
can't afford a pricetag that starts at 30,000 yuan ($4,697).
"You can't use state insurance, it's all paid
out-of-pocket," said Ms Cui, 37, a financial worker in Dalian
who underwent successful IVF treatment in 2013.
"I was lucky that it worked in one go, but many people try a
number of times which mean it's even more expensive."
($1 = 6.3876 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Harney and SHANGHAI
newsroom, Byron Kaye in SYDNEY, Khettiya Jittapong in BANGKOK;
