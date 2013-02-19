(Adds background, details)
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO Feb 19 China wants a third party to
verify beginning March 1 that U.S. pork shipped to the country
is free of ractopamine, a feed additive that promotes lean
muscle growth, a spokesman for the U.S. Meat Export Federation
spokesman told Reuters.
"There has been communication from the China regulatory
agency with U.S. officials that suggests this will be a March 1
requirement," said Joe Schuele, communications director of
USMEF, a trade association for U.S. meat producers.
U.S. pork exports to China, including Hong Kong, were valued
at $886 million last year, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. The Chinese action follows a Russian ban on U.S.
beef, pork and turkey imports on Feb 11 due to ractopamine.
"China has a zero-tolerance (ractopamine) requirement for
pork. The issue is how do you satisfy the third-party
verification requirement when U.S. pork is already ractopamine
free," said Schuele.
China already bans pork containing ractopamine, and in the
past has barred imports from some U.S. companies that shipped
meat with trace amounts of the feed additive. Beijing maintains
that there are serious concerns about the safety of ractopamine.
"We are still seeking specifics in terms of what China will
accept in order to satisfy the third-party verification
requirement. Those are key details for pork exporters who want
to keep U.S. product moving into this market," he said.
Lean hog futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell
sharply on rumors of the Chinese action, and extended losses in
after-hours trading following the statement by the USMEF
official to Reuters.
Russia's ban earlier this month shut off the flow of more
than $500 million a year of beef and pork to that country.
"There is a lot of product in route to China anytime because
it's a large volume market. It's going to be a high priority
that's for sure," Schuele said.
