* China wants third party testing of U.S. pork
* Wants verification that meat is free of ractopamine
* China move follows Russia ban on U.S. meat
* China officials make no immediate comment
* CME hog futures tumble after China step
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 20 China wants a third party to
verify beginning March 1 that U.S. pork shipped to the country
is free of a feed additive used to promote lean muscle growth, a
U.S. Meat Export Federation spokesman told Reuters.
The reasons for China's timing and motives for additional
verification on the ractopamine additive were unclear, but
stirred speculation ranging from a political agenda to
protection of that country's pork industry.
The move by China, the world's biggest producer and consumer
of the meat and the third-largest market for U.S. pork, baffled
analysts since Beijing has not recently reported finding
ractopamine in any pork from the United States.
The step does, however, come on the heels of Russia barring
imports of U.S. meat worth $550 million a year due to the same
feed additive.
Officials from the China's quarantine bureau, which oversees
the safety of food imports, declined to make immediate comment,
while a spokesman said the country's commerce ministry was
unaware of the move.
There was concern that China's requirement for third-party
testing could hurt U.S. pork exports to the Chinese mainland and
Hong Kong, valued at $886 million last year.
"We have just been notified (by U.S. suppliers) and are
checking details with the quarantine authorities," said a trader
with a large state-owned pork importer in China.
Beijing maintains that there are serious concerns about
ractopamine, despite scientific evidence that it is safe. The
United Nations has agreed on acceptable levels.
The quarantine bureau in May rejected a consignment of U.S.
pork after tests found traces of the drug.
Steve Meyer, president of Iowa-based Paragon Economics,
said: "My guess is they are trying to protect the domestic
industry. They are trying to throw up roadblocks. That is always
a possibility when you are dealing with Russia and China."
He said that any move by China to ban pork imports from the
United States would benefit exporters such as Canada, Brazil and
the European Union.
ZERO TOLERANCE
Joe Schuele, communications director of Meat Export
Federation, a trade association for U.S. meat producers, said:
"There has been communication from the China regulatory agency
with U.S. officials that suggests this will be a March 1
requirement."
"China has a zero-tolerance (ractopamine) requirement for
pork. The issue is how do you satisfy the third-party
verification requirement when U.S. pork is already ractopamine
free," said Schuele.
China in the past barred imports from some U.S. companies
that shipped meat with trace amounts of the feed additive.
"We are still seeking specifics in terms of what China will
accept in order to satisfy the third-party verification
requirement. Those are key details for pork exporters, who want
to keep U.S. product moving into this market," he said.
Lean hog futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell
sharply on rumors of the Chinese action, and extended losses in
after-hours trading.
There was also concern over the fate of pork that was
already on its way to China.
"There is a lot of product en route to China anytime because
it's a large volume market. It's going to be a high priority
that's for sure," Schuele said.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it was looking
into the issue but did not immediately have a comment.
"China may be responding with trying to become a little more
protectionist and they're upping the ante at the government
level," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Indiana-based Global
Commodity Analytics.
Or, the Chinese may be on the verge of achieving their goal
of building a strong domestic hog production industry to the
point to where they can be more selective about the type and
amount of product they will allow in, he said.
(Additional reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago, Doug Palmer in
Washington and Niu Shuping in Beijing; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Steve Orlofsky and Joseph Radford)