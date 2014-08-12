CHICAGO Aug 12 China has barred pork imports
from six U.S processing plants and six cold storage facilities
effective on Wednesday to enforce its ban on the use of a feed
additive that promotes lean muscle growth, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
China currently requires third party verification that U.S.
pork shipped to the country is free of the additive ractopamine,
which is sold for hog farm use under the name Paylean.
Pork packing plants now ineligible to export to China
include Tyson Foods plants in Perry and Storm Lake,
Iowa, along with the company's facility in Logansport, Indiana.
Other processors listed included a Hormel Foods Corp
plant in Fremont, Nebraska, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph,
Missouri. and Quality Pork Processors, Inc in Austin, Minnesota.
Tyson, Hormel and Triumph have not so far replied to
requests for comment.
In 2013, U.S. pork exports to China totaled 312,138 tonnes,
valued at $645.3 million, according to the Global Trade Atlas.
Overall pork exports worldwide last year totaled 7.5 million
tonnes valued at $20.4 billion.
"China is by far the world's largest pork producer and
consumer. Therefore, it is really not possible to make
projections about how certain events, such as plant delistings,
will impact U.S. exports to China," said U.S. Meat Export
Federation spokesman Joe Schuele.
Last week, Russia slapped a one-year ban on meat, including
pork, from the West in retaliation for sanctions imposed for its
support of rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Plants owned by Smithfield Foods, Inc, a
subsidiary of Chinese pork giant WH Group and a major
exporter of Paylean-free pork to China, also found themselves
drawn into the Russian meat ban.
Since early this year, two Smithfield plants have been the
only U.S. slaughterhouses allowed to export pork to Russia,
following a blanket ban on U.S. exports last year owing to
ractopamine.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures for October
delivery ended Tuesday's session down by a maximum 3-cents per
lb daily price limit.
Futures' losses were largely attributed to lower prices of
slaughter-ready hogs, pressured by softening wholesale pork
demand and sufficient numbers of heavyweight animals, said
traders and analysts.
Dan Vaught, economist with St. Louis-based Doane Advisory
Services, said that while cutbacks in Chinese pork purchases
were not supportive of U.S. market prices, the impact could be
tempered by demand both at home and from other buyers.
"This has been an ongoing issue and doesn't seem likely to
have that big of an impact given the persistent strength in
domestic demand," he said, adding there was also continuing
strong buying from four of the U.S. major export customers
Japan, South Korea, Canada and Mexico.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters and Meredith Davis in Chicago)