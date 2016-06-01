(Refiles to fix formatting)
* China released pork from frozen stockpiles in May
* But prices have risen to record levels
* Expensive pork a blow for govt, boon for exporters
* Analysts say prices won't ease until next year
By Jessica Macy Yu
BEIJING, June 1 Pork prices in China are
climbing at a blistering pace despite government moves to cool
markets in the world's top consumer of the meat by selling
chunks of its frozen reserves.
Government data released on Wednesday showed pork prices in
the world's top consumer and producer of the meat hit record
levels this week, driven up as farmers hold back pigs from
slaughter to rebuild herds following widespread culling in 2014
when prices were low.
Supply has also been curbed by environmental measures
introduced in 2010 that forced small-scale pig farmers to exit
the industry.
Soaring prices are a growing headache for the government as
pork is at the heart of Chinese cuisine, eaten as a staple form
of protein and featuring prominently in lavish meals to
celebrate everything from weddings to the Lunar New Year.
But the rapid increase in prices are a boon for pork
exporters such as the United States and Germany, with China
forecast to ship in a record 1.5 million tonnes in 2016,
potentially overtaking Japan as the world's top importer.
"The issue of being ... well-fed is an inflexible criterion
that must be met. For the Chinese government, it's not just
political, but it touches on the big issue of social stability,"
said Feng Yonghui, the chief analyst of the pig industry website
www.soozhu.com.
"You don't want too many complaints about ordinary folk not
being able to eat," Feng added.
The nation accounts for around half global pork consumption,
with prices for the meat constituting around 4 percent of its
consumer price index.
Beijing's municipal government in early May said it would
release 3.05 million kilograms of frozen pork reserves, among
the largest of such publicly-announced steps since the stockpile
was created over seven years ago. Cities including Dalian and
Qingdao also took similar steps.
Other measures taken in Beijing and some other cities
include encouraging slaughterhouses to increase production as
well as handing out subsidies to supermarkets.
This week, however, average national pork prices topped
31.20 yuan ($4.73) per kilogram last week, up more than 14
percent since the start of the year and nearly 40 percent from a
year ago.
"The government doesn't have a very high volume of reserves,
so (any release) is likely to have only a limited effect," said
Chenjun Pan, a senior analyst at Rabobank in Hong Kong.
"In the past, the government released pork reserves but it
didn't work very well. This time it did it again and the main
reason is not to really increase supply because the amount is
very limited, but the government just wants to give a signal to
the market that it is intervening," Pan said.
The government, which does not release figures on the size
of its pork reserves, did not respond to requests for comment on
rising prices for the meat. Overall pork consumption in China is
estimated to hit nearly 54 million tonnes in 2016.
PORK CHOP
Cost-conscious shoppers are feeling the burn from expensive
pork, while some small restaurants and street stalls have been
forced to chop the meat from their menus.
"Of course the impact is big," said Wang Yuhong, who
recently stopped selling steamed pork buns from a stall in a
Beijing alley.
"You can't sell (buns) cheaply, otherwise you won't make
money. And if they are expensive, no one will buy them," she
said.
And it looks unlikely that markets will cool anytime soon.
Alice Xuan, a livestock analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence
(JCI), said prices will probably stay high until the first half
of 2017, when pig supply might see some increase.
BMI Research said production could possibly return as late
as 2018, and that prices are likely to remain high until then.
Consumers may need to think about switching to alternative
meats in the near term, Pan added.
"They'll need to reduce their pork consumption and shift to
other meats like duck," she said.
($1 = 6.5914 Chinese yuan renminbi)
