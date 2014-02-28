GrubHub's profit soars as more people order food online
April 27 Online food delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 78 percent rise in quarterly profit as its efforts to attract new diners paid off.
HONG KONG Feb 28 Huisheng International Holdings Ltd was set to jump 7.3 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Friday after retail investors flocked to the bite-sized IPO to bet on rising demand for meat products in China.
Huisheng was indicated to open at HK$2.20 compared with an initial public offering price of HK$2.05 per share. The IPO, which raised $31.7 million, priced at the top of a HK$1.45-HK$2.05 per share marketing range.
Robust demand for Huisheng shares bodes well for industry giant WH Group, formerly known as Shuanghui International Holding, which is slated for an up to $6 billion Hong Kong listing in April.
The retail portion for Huisheng's deal generated 2,188 times more orders than the shares on offer, the second-highest ever level of oversubscription in the city after night club operator Magnum Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd's listing in January.
The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to start 0.5 percent higher. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
April 27 Online food delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 78 percent rise in quarterly profit as its efforts to attract new diners paid off.
COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lankan shares closed at a near seven-month high in heavy trading on Thursday as foreign buying for 25 sessions in a row took net inflows into equities to 13.1 billion rupees ($86.1 million) and boosted sentiment.