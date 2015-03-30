By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, March 30
BEIJING, March 30 Chinese pork giant WH Group
will increase imports from top exporter the United States this
year, with U.S. prices around half those in China, Chairman Wan
Long said.
WH Group has promised to grow its recently acquired American
business, Smithfield, by shipping more U.S. pork to Chinese
consumers hungry for high-quality meat.
But imports were lower than expected last year, after a
disease outbreak in the United States pushed up pig prices,
making exports to China unprofitable.
Small shipments of chilled pork have also ground to a halt
because of strikes at U.S. West Coast ports underway since last
October.
Total U.S. pork exports to China fell 34 percent last year
to 221,223 tonnes, U.S. data show.
"This year our imports from the United States, whether meat
or by-products, will increase because now U.S. prices are low
and Chinese prices are twice as high," Wan told Reuters on
Saturday.
Live hogs cost around 12 yuan ($2) per kg in China, versus 6
yuan in the United States, he said.
He declined to say how much imports would grow from last
year's 120,000 tonnes, saying market conditions and prices would
govern that.
Most of the Smithfield pork goes into its processed
products, which were hit by "anaemic" demand last year, the firm
said last week.
Sales volumes of packaged meats in China grew 0.6 percent,
with turnover down 0.9 percent to $4 billion compared with 2013.
Operating profit rose 4.9 percent, thanks to greater processing
efficiency.
Wan said pork consumption is under pressure from China's
slowing economy and government measures to tackle extravagant
spending by officials.
Imports from the United States could also face competition
from Europe, where a falling euro could make the region's pork
more attractive, say industry observers.
Despite such challenges, WH Group is pressing ahead with
plans to open four factories to process American-style meat
products using Smithfield technology, as it looks to boost
revenues from branded meats.
The first will open later this year in Zhengzhou, capital of
Henan province in east-central China, initially producing up to
50 tonnes of bacon, ham and sausages a day.
Chinese consumers find U.S. pork "tasty and very tender",
said Wan.
WH started selling Smithfield branded products in 30 stores
in Henan last March, targeting 5,000 tonnes of chilled pork
imports last year. But it scaled back shipments after U.S.
prices rose, and stocks have run out after the shipping
disruptions.
Chilled pork imports will resume when port issues are
resolved, a company official said.
($1=6.2058 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)