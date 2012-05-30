* Transport ministry approves ship berths up to 400,000 dwt
* China closed ports to massive Vale ships since December
(Adds information from Brazil.)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 30 China's transport ministry has
approved plans to build berths for iron ore vessels of up to
400,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) at its eastern Ningbo-Zoushan
port, which would be large enough for the giant ships used by
the world's top iron ore miner Vale.
The ministry said on its website on Monday it had approved
the 4.91 billion-yuan project to build five berths with
capacities ranging from 50,000 dwt to 400,000 dwt and was
awaiting final approval of the National Development and Reform
Commission.
The largest berths are big enough for the so-called
Valemaxes, the world's biggest dry bulk carriers, with w hich
Brazilian miner Vale aims to cut shipping costs to
China, its biggest iron ore market.
China closed its ports to the Valemaxes after domestic ship
owners protested against the vessels, saying Vale was using them
to dominate the lucrative iron ore trade. The first and only
Valemax allowed into China, the 380,000-tonne Berge Everest,
docked at Dalian port in December.
Vale officials in Rio de Janeiro declined to comment.
Ship owners are suffering with a downturn in shipping rates.
The Baltic Dry index, a benchmark for world bulk
shipping prices traded at 950 points on Wednesday, 17 percent
less than at the beginning of May and less than half of the
2,173 point level recorded Oct. 14.
The ban has forced Vale to transport iron ore to China via
a trans-shipment hub in the Philippines. Vale, the world's top
iron ore exporter, will also open a hub in Malaysia in 2014 and
is considering projects in South Korea and Japan.
Vale is counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to slash
shipping costs to China to help it compete with Australian
rivals BHP Billiton <BHP.AX > and Rio Tinto
.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, fell 0.41 percent to 36.45 reais in late afternoon
trading in Sao Paulo.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNO=MB rose
for a second day gaining 1.27 percent to $134.82 a tonne on the
Chinese spot market.
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Miral Fahmy and Leslie Gevirtz)