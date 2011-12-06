(Corrects to make clear Dongjiakou Port was not expanding its
terminals to receive Valemaxes)
SHANGHAI Dec 2 China's Dongjiakou Port
plans to build two additional iron ore terminals that can
receive 300,000-tonne vessels, a source with direct knowledge of
the expansion said.
The port, located in Shandong province, has already begun
trial operations at its existing terminal and received
government approvals in May.
"We have already received 40-50 smaller carriers, including
one 300,000-tonne vessel that was not fully loaded," said the
source who requested anonymity.
It was too early to say when the additional facilities would
begin operation, he said, adding that one of them was awaiting
government approval while the other was still in early planning
stages.
The new terminals could potentially handle vessels as large
as 388,000-tonnes, the source said.
Dongjiakou Port, along with ports in Majishan and Dalian, is
among the few Chinese ports that could be able to receive
Brazilian miner Vale's huge dry bulk ships, also
known as Valemaxes.
An official with the National Development and Reform
Commission, China's planning agency, has said that domestic
ports were not yet ready to receive Vale's mega carriers due to
a few "small issues" such as a way to safely guide them into the
ports.
When asked if the existing Dongjiakou terminal was already
able to receive the Valemaxes, the source said there remained
operational issues that needed to be resolved.
Dongjiakou Port, which aims to be an international
commodities and energy distribution centre, also plans to build
two 450,000-tonne oil terminals in the near future, the source
said.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Randy Fabi in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Sugita Katyal)