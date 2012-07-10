SHANGHAI, July 10 Shanghai Port, the world's busiest container port, saw its container volume in June rise 5.7 percent from the previous year, with the growth rate picking up for the second straight month, data issued by the port's operator showed. Container throughput reached 2.77 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), down from 2.84 million in May. The annual growth rate nearly doubled from May's 2.8 percent. Trade data for June is due later on Tuesday. According to economists polled by Reuters, trade data is expected to show annual export growth of 9.9 percent in June and import growth at 12.7 percent. Shanghai Port became the world's first port to exceed the 30 million TEU threshold in 2011 with a total container throughput of 31.7 million, 9.2 percent more from a year earlier. Zhuge Yujie, president of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd, the port's operator, warned in May that growth would slow this year to 2-3 percent as the economy slows. Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year, including percent changes from a year earlier: Month Container Change Volume('000 TEU) (pct) Jun-2012 2,771 +5.7 May-2012 2,839 +2.8 Apr-2012 2,719 +2.5 Mar-2012 2,729 +3.4 Feb-2012 2,187 +13.1 Jan-2012 2,619 -3.3 Dec-2011 2,658 +7.4 Nov-2011 2,625 -0.5 Oct-2011 2,684 +14.3 Sep-2011 2,755 +8.5 Aug-2011 2,806 +6.3 Jul-2011 2,896 +12.7 Jun-2011 2,621 +7.4 Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada)