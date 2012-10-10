Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
SHANGHAI, Oct 10 Shanghai Port, the world's busiest container port, saw its container volume rise 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, bouncing from falls in the previous two months, according to data issued by the port's operator. Container throughput reached 2.91 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 2.61 million in August. The year-on-year increase for the month compared with a fall of 7.1 percent in August. The rebound could bode well for China's trade in September. Economists polled by Reuters expect annual export growth to reach 5 percent in September, up from 2.7 percent in August, with imports returning to growth after contracting in August. Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year, including percent changes from a year earlier: Month Container Change Volume('000 TEU) (pct) Sep-2012 2,909 +5.6 Aug-2012 2,606 -7.1 Jul-2012 2,843 -1.8 Jun-2012 2,771 +5.7 May-2012 2,839 +2.8 Apr-2012 2,719 +2.5 Mar-2012 2,729 +3.4 Feb-2012 2,187 +13.1 Jan-2012 2,619 -3.3 Dec-2011 2,658 +7.4 Nov-2011 2,625 -0.5 Oct-2011 2,684 +14.3 Sep-2011 2,755 +8.5 Aug-2011 2,806 +6.3 Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler and Aannd Basu)
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.