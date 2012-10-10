SHANGHAI, Oct 10 Shanghai Port, the world's busiest container port, saw its container volume rise 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, bouncing from falls in the previous two months, according to data issued by the port's operator. Container throughput reached 2.91 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 2.61 million in August. The year-on-year increase for the month compared with a fall of 7.1 percent in August. The rebound could bode well for China's trade in September. Economists polled by Reuters expect annual export growth to reach 5 percent in September, up from 2.7 percent in August, with imports returning to growth after contracting in August. Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year, including percent changes from a year earlier: Month Container Change Volume('000 TEU) (pct) Sep-2012 2,909 +5.6 Aug-2012 2,606 -7.1 Jul-2012 2,843 -1.8 Jun-2012 2,771 +5.7 May-2012 2,839 +2.8 Apr-2012 2,719 +2.5 Mar-2012 2,729 +3.4 Feb-2012 2,187 +13.1 Jan-2012 2,619 -3.3 Dec-2011 2,658 +7.4 Nov-2011 2,625 -0.5 Oct-2011 2,684 +14.3 Sep-2011 2,755 +8.5 Aug-2011 2,806 +6.3 Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler and Aannd Basu)