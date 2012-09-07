SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Shanghai Port, the world's
busiest container port, saw its container volume fall 7.1
percent from a year earlier, its second consecutive monthly
decline, signalling a slowdown in China's trade activities.
Container throughput reached 2.61 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs), down from 2.84 million in July, data
issued by the port's operator showed on Friday.
The decline in throughput in August could bode ill for
China's trade during the month.
Exporters are battling a global economic downturn and
imports are subdued by soft demand and destocking of inventories
in the machinery and materials sectors.
A survey by Reuters showed China's exports grew 3 percent
in August from a year earlier, while annual growth in imports
cooled to 3.5 percent from July's 4.7 percent.
China's economy has slowed for six successive quarters. The
trade data due on Monday will be key to gauging future prospects
and how much more stimulus is needed.
Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year,
including percent changes from a year earlier:
Month Container Change
Volume('000 TEU) (pct)
Aug-2012 2,606 -7.1
Jul-2012 2,843 -1.8
Jun-2012 2,771 +5.7
May-2012 2,839 +2.8
Apr-2012 2,719 +2.5
Mar-2012 2,729 +3.4
Feb-2012 2,187 +13.1
Jan-2012 2,619 -3.3
Dec-2011 2,658 +7.4
Nov-2011 2,625 -0.5
Oct-2011 2,684 +14.3
Sep-2011 2,755 +8.5
Aug-2011 2,806 +6.3
Jul-2011 2,896 +12.7
Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; editing by James
Jukwey)