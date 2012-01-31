By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI Jan 31 China will no longer
allow large ships exceeding approved capacities to dock at its
ports, the Ministry of Transport said, effectively snuffing
Brazilian miner Vale SA's hopes of sending its
mega-ships to China.
Ships exceeding approved capacities were previously assessed
on a case-by-case basis, but the ministry said in a statement on
its website on Tuesday that giant dry bulk vessels and oil
tankers were prohibited with immediate effect.
The statement comes just a month after Vale managed to
unload its 388,000-tonne vessel Berge Everest at Dalian port --
swiftly drawing an outcry from the influential China Shipowners
Association, which has been actively lobbying Beijing to ban
Vale's giant iron ore carriers.
At present, no Chinese ports have regulatory approval to
receive dry bulk carriers of more than 300,000 tonnes and
industry sources have said Berge Everest's entry to Dalian's
Port was likely a bureaucratic fluke since one-off permissions
for such large ships could be issued by provincial authorities.
The transport ministry said its decision to bar giant ships
was in part a result of the severe downturn in the shipping
industry as well as maritime safety issues.
With Beijing keeping its ports closed to Valemax very large
ore carriers, the Rio de Janeiro-based miner will have to rely
on a costlier transshipment hub in the Philippines to supply the
world's biggest iron ore consumer.
The China Shipowners Association and steelmakers have said
that Vale's fleet of giant iron ore carriers could be a "Trojan
horse" that would allow the miner to monopolise the shipping and
iron ore markets at China's expense.
China Shipowners Association Executive Vice-President Zhang
Shouguo is also a former deputy director of the water transport
division of the Ministry of Transport.