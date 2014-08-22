SHANGHAI Aug 22 Thousands of truck drivers went
on strike over salary and haulage rates in the eastern Chinese
port of Ningbo this week, and a logistics firm said on Friday
the industrial action was disrupting operations at the world's
sixth busiest port.
In a statement on its official microblog account, Ningbo
Port Co Ltd said the strike had started over
trucking rates but declined to give further details.
The company said it was taking measures to ensure that
operations at the port, China's third busiest, were not
disrupted and to ensure losses were kept to a minimum.
Local media reported the strike began at the Beilun area of
the port and that it started with a few hundred drivers and
escalated on Thursday to a few thousand, who clashed with
police. The Hong Kong-based workers rights group China Labour
Bulletin said it involved as many as 10,000 truckers.
Bonnie Xu, station leader for Ningbo at logistics firm BDP
International, said on Friday the strike was preventing the
company from delivering export containers into the port and
import containers from being sent out to customers.
Calls to the Beilun district police, government and Ningbo
Port were not answered.
The port handled 16.77 million twenty-foot equivalent units
(TEUs) in 2013, an increase of 7 percent from the previous year.
Labour strikes have become more common in China this year as
businesses cut costs and foreign companies restructure or close
operations in response to slowing growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
