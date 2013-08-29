* Ministry mulls new rule for ports to accept bigger ships
* Ports may be allowed to accept ships larger than nominal
capacity
* New rule, if passed, may benefit Brazil's Vale
* Aimed at meeting demand for increased size of vessels
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China is studying a plan to
allow some of its ports to receive larger vessels, a move that
may pave the way for Brazil's Vale SA to start
delivering iron ore via its growing fleet of giant carriers.
Chinese shipowners have strongly opposed access for Vale's
mega ships amid concerns they could worsen a shipping glut and
steal market share, but their use would cut shipping costs of
the raw material for China's steel mills.
For Vale, approval for its Valemax vessels to enter Chinese
ports would help the miner cut transport costs by up to a third
and allow it to better compete with Australian rivals Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton , whose mines
are closer to China.
China's Ministry of Transport barred the mega ships from the
country's ports in early 2012, citing safety concerns after the
first 400,000 deadweight tonne (dwt) Valemax docked at Dalian
Port in December, 2011.
It said vessels for oil and dry bulk commodities would not
be allowed to exceed a port's nominal capacity, implying that
big ports rated at about 250,000-300,000 tonnes for iron ore
cargo are not allowed to take Valemaxes.
However, Chinese ports have been upgrading their
infrastructure in recent years to tap into strong demand for dry
bulk commodities and oil, putting their true capacity above
their approved capacity.
In a draft document published on its website on Aug. 23, the
transport ministry said ports may be allowed to receive ships
based on the inherent capacity of their infrastructure, pending
regulatory approvals.
A ministry official said the proposal was still subject to
change. The draft document sought feedback from local marine
authorities, ports and shipowners by Sept. 6.
SHIPOWNERS KEY
Officials with China's Shipowners Association (CSA) and
China Ports and Harbours Association contacted by Reuters said
they were still seeking opinions from their members including
shipowners and ports.
Chinese shipowners have also been building larger, more
fuel-efficient vessels to feed robust demand from the world's
top consumer of many commodities from grains to iron ore,
although not as large as the Valemax vessels.
"The main objective is to allow ports to accept larger ships
without endangering either berths or ships, but it looks like
the government is loosening control, which is good news for
Vale," said a shipping source in Shanghai.
CSA has previously lobbied the government to prevent
Valemaxes entering China in an effort to shield its loss-making
shipping industry as a glut in vessels globally dragged down
shipping rates and forced hundreds of shipyards out of business.
CSA secretary-general Zhang Shouguo said the draft document
did not necessarily mean Valemax ships would be approved to
enter Chinese ports.
"It is a major trend in the world that ships are larger,
more fuel-efficient and specialised," Zhang told Reuters.
A Vale official told Reuters last year that the issue had
been raised for government-to-government negotiations.
Most of the Valemax vessels were built in China with Chinese
government finance. One vessel did manage to dock at China's
Lianyungang port in April this year.
Vale expects to have a fleet of 35 of the ships sailing by
the end of this year, of which 19 will be owned directly by
Vale. The rest will be owned by third-parties and operated under
fixed cargo contracts with Vale.
Besides Dalian and Lianyungang, other ports that may be able
to accept Valemax vessels include Dongjiakou port and Caofeidian
port, as well as Zhanjiang port and Ningbo Zhoushan port, which
are under construction, industry sources said.