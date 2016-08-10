HONG KONG Aug 10 Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) will seek approval for a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $10 billion in a stock exchange hearing on Aug. 25, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified people familiar with the plans.

The move marks the next step in a process expected to lead to the world's biggest new listing in about two years, triggered with a prospectus filed on June 30.

PSBC's plan to seek a hearing with the Hong Kong stock exchange's listing committee would set the stage for the IPO to take place before the end of September, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The lender will be free to start pitching the deal to investors as soon as it clears the listing hearing.

PSBC declined to comment on its IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)