* Bank to offer 12.2 bln shares in HK$4.68-HK$5.18 range-IFR
* Five cornerstone investors to buy 75 pct of deal
* PSBC's indicative range equivalent to 0.94-1.02 P/B for
2016
(Adds cornerstone investors, PSBC valuation, company comment)
HONG KONG, Sept 9 State-owned Postal Savings
Bank of China (PSBC) plans to raise up to $8.2
billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering and will start
taking orders from investors next week after it set a price
range for the deal, IFR reported on Friday.
PSBC plans to sell 12.2 billion shares at an indicative
range of HK$4.68 to HK$5.18 each, putting the total deal at up
to HK$63.2 billion ($8.15 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication, citing people close to the deal.
The company will start taking orders from investors for the
IPO on Sept. 13, with pricing slated for Sept. 20, IFR said.
PSBC declined to comment on the IPO terms.
The lender, China's largest by number of bank branches,
lined up five cornerstone investors that will buy nearly 75
percent of the shares on offer, IFR reported. The investors
include China State Shipbuilding, which agreed to buy $2.5
billion worth of shares, Shanghai International Port Group and
HNA Group, with $2 billion and $1 billion in investments
respectively.
The indicative range represents a 2016 price-to-book ratio
of 0.94 to 1.02 times, one of the people told IFR. By
comparison, large-size peers trade in Hong Kong at an average of
0.71 times, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Overseas fund managers remain skittish over valuations for
PSBC, despite the bank's low levels of non-performing loans
compared to publicly-traded rivals. PSBC met in late July with
several marquee international investors keen to learn more about
the bank, its finances and plans for growth, but some were still
concerned over unattractive valuations for the
lender.
($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Stephen Coates and Simon Cameron-Moore)