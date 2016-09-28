HONG KONG, Sept 28 Shares in Postal Savings Bank
of China (PSBC) opened flat in their Hong Kong debut
on Wednesday, after the state-owned lender raised $7.4 billion
in the world's biggest initial public offering in two years and
priced the deal near the bottom of its marketing range.
The steady start for PSBC comes as investors remain cautious
on the outlook for the Chinese banking industry, battling with
mounting bad debts amid a slowing economy. The IPO received
tepid demand, and three-fourths of the offer was pre-sold to
cornerstone investors, mainly consisting of Chinese state-owned
companies..
PSBC shares opened at HK$4.76, unchanged from the IPO price,
while the benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to drop
0.5 percent. The lender priced 12.1 billion new shares near the
bottom of expectations, after marketing the offering between
HK$4.68 and HK$5.18 per share.
Demand from retail investors - key for successful Hong Kong
IPOs - was just 2.6 times more than the number of shares on
offer, PSBC said in a filing on Tuesday, while the institutional
tranche was heavily over-subscribed.
