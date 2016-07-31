(Repeats story that ran late on Friday, with no changes to

* Global funds throng PSBC meetings in New York, Boston,
London
* Early initial interest seen helping launch IPO in two
months
* PSBC's expected top valuation a concern for some investors
By Elzio Barreto and Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 29 Postal Savings Bank of
China's up to $10 billion forthcoming IPO is drawing marquee
foreign investors' attention due to its clean balance sheet,
sources said, though unattractive valuations may mean it will
still need local cornerstone investors to succeed.
Slots to meet with PSBC's management were all snapped up
this week when it held a series of meetings with investors in
London, New York, Boston and in the U.S. west coast, bankers and
investors directly involved in the Hong Kong IPO, expected to be
the world's biggest in 2016, told Reuters.
The investors were eager to learn more about the last
remaining big state-backed lender in the world's second-largest
economy to go public, they said.
The strong foreign interest means that unlike most mainland
listings in Hong Kong this year, PSBC's IPO will be less reliant
on purchases of the stock by Chinese state-owned cornerstone
investors for the deal to succeed.
It comes against a backdrop of a slowing Chinese economy and
mounting worries about the health of its financial sector, with
banks' loan defaults at their highest since the global financial
crisis in 2009.
"We haven't had any issue to get the highest profile, best
possible investors in front of them (management) in late July,"
one person familiar with the overseas road shows said. July is a
typically slow month of the year when many advisers take
vacations.
"The roadshow was filled like this," added the person,
snapping the fingers.
A PSBC spokeswoman declined to comment. The sources declined
to be named as the discussions were confidential.
The bank has attracted interest from potential cornerstone
and anchor investors, increasing hopes the listing will get done
well before the U.S. presidential election in November, the
sources said.
Cornerstone investors buy big chunks of IPOs on a
preferential basis in exchange for pledging not to sell the
shares for at least six months. Their participation is viewed as
a sign of confidence in an IPO.
NO BARGAIN?
Some fund managers, though, said they will steer clear of
the deal and wait to see how PSBC shares perform post-listing.
Valuations are a key consideration - PSBC is offering its shares
near 1 time its book value, while Chinese banks trade on average
at 0.7 times their book value on the stock market.
"They won't sell it at a discount to book, while I can buy
any of the other Chinese banks well below book value. So it
won't be a bargain at all," said Roshan Padamadan, an equities
fund manager with Singapore-based Luminance Global Fund, which
holds Chinese shares in its portfolio.
PSBC's IPO advisers countered arguments that it was pricey,
saying the lender's 40,000-plus branch network, low level of
non-performing loans (NPLs) and growth potential warrant a
premium valuation to its peers.
PSBC's NPL ratio of 0.81 percent is less than half the 1.81
percent for Chinese commercial banks, including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd and
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd . ICBC's
NPLs stood at 1.66 percent at the end of March, while AgBank's
was at 2.39 percent.
A comforting factor for prospective investors in the IPO
would be that a group of pre-IPO investors, including UBS Group
, JPMorgan and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board paid 1 times book when they invested $7 billion in PSBC
last year.
"People want to get comfortable with the investment, but
they're doing their homework, asking lots of questions," said
another person directly involved in the listing. "Because of the
sheer size of the deal and the bank, people are giving it the
benefit of the doubt, they're engaging."
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Tris Pan
in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)