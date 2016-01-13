NEW YORK Jan 13 A group of New York investors sued China Post Group Corporation for $500 million on Wednesday, claiming the government postal service failed to live up to its end of a deal to launch a chain of mini-markets in rural China.

In a summons filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, New York-based China Horizon Investments Group, hedge fund firm Platinum Partners and other investors accused China Post of fraud and breach of contract relating to their Post Mart joint venture.

According to plaintiffs, China Post "reaped the rewards" of their $92 million investment in the joint venture and expertise in developing the Post Mart business, but then embarked on a scheme to "systematically undermine Post Mart in favor of a rival venture."

The summons says unspecified assets promised to the Post Mart business were instead given to a competing joint venture with a third party. Neither the competing venture nor the third party were identified in the filing.

The investors say they want damages and a declaratory judgment that they no longer need to perform under their joint venture agreements with Beijing-based China Post, which is wholly owned by the Chinese government.

China Post and two other China-based companies named as defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

Platinum Partners and China Horizon did not return calls for comment.

The venture planned to leverage the country's postal network to launch small convenience stores in rural Chinese towns and villages. According to the Post Mart Website, the company hoped to eventually reach 281 million consumers.

The investors claim New York has jurisdiction because Platinum Partners and China Horizon are based in New York and "many of the wrongful acts" took place or had effects in the United States.

Platinum Partners, led by Mark Nordlicht, has more than $1 billion in assets under management. It is known for investments in financially troubled companies, such as now-bankrupt Houston-based oil and gas company Black Elk Energy and various early stage ventures whose shares trade for around $1 or less, so called penny stocks.

Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage Fund, its main fund offering, gained 7 percent in 2015 through November, according to performance information seen by Reuters.

The case is China Horizon Investments Group, et al, v. China Post Group Corporation, No. 650142/2016, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan). (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Anthony Lin and Lisa Shumaker)