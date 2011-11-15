CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
BEIJING, Nov 15 China's overall power consumption rose 11.35 percent from a year earlier to 379.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in October, data from the National Energy Administration showed.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn). The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.
October yr/yr Jan-Oct yr/yr
(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct Total Power Consumption
379.7 11.35 3,895.1 11.87
Of which
Residential 45.3 5.27 473.7 10.10
Industrial* 334.4 3,421.4
- primary industry~ 7.6 2.51 87.2 4.38
- secondary industry 286.2 12.79 2,908.9 12.16
of which:
heavy industry 233.8 14.06 2,381.5 12.62
light industry 47.8 7.19 480.6 9.26
- tertiary industry 40.6 10.33 425.2 13.62
Average Power Plant Utilisation
Jan-Oct yr/yr
(hours) chg/(hrs)
Total 3,971 60 including:
Thermal Power 4,391 214
Hydropower 2,639 -379 Coal consumption per unit of power output
Jan-Oct yr/yr
gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)
329 -5 Newly added generation capacity
Jan-Oct yr/yr
(GW) pct Total 60.37 including: Thermal Power 41.11 Hydropower 10.14 Capital expenditure on: Jan-Oct yr/yr
(bln yuan) pct chg Power generation 276.0 Power transmission and distribution 257.4
* Calculated by Thomson Reuters based on available official figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)
