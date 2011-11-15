BEIJING, Nov 15 China's overall power consumption rose 11.35 percent from a year earlier to 379.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in October, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn). The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.

October yr/yr Jan-Oct yr/yr

(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct Total Power Consumption

379.7 11.35 3,895.1 11.87

Of which

Residential 45.3 5.27 473.7 10.10

Industrial* 334.4 3,421.4

- primary industry~ 7.6 2.51 87.2 4.38

- secondary industry 286.2 12.79 2,908.9 12.16

of which:

heavy industry 233.8 14.06 2,381.5 12.62

light industry 47.8 7.19 480.6 9.26

- tertiary industry 40.6 10.33 425.2 13.62

Average Power Plant Utilisation

Jan-Oct yr/yr

(hours) chg/(hrs)

Total 3,971 60 including:

Thermal Power 4,391 214

Hydropower 2,639 -379 Coal consumption per unit of power output

Jan-Oct yr/yr

gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)

329 -5 Newly added generation capacity

Jan-Oct yr/yr

(GW) pct Total 60.37 including: Thermal Power 41.11 Hydropower 10.14 Capital expenditure on: Jan-Oct yr/yr

(bln yuan) pct chg Power generation 276.0 Power transmission and distribution 257.4

* Calculated by Thomson Reuters based on available official figures.

~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)