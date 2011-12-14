BEIJING, Dec 14 China's overall power consumption rose 9.91 percent from a year earlier to 383.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in November, data from the National Energy Administration showed. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for November, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click November yr/yr Jan-Nov yr/yr (bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct Total Power Consumption 383.6 9.91 4,283.5 11.85 Of which Residential 42.4 7.80 516.7 10.05 Industrial* 341.2 3,766.8 - primary industry~ 7.3 -2.32 94.5 3.77 - secondary industry 293.9 10.14 3,206.5 12.13 of which: heavy industry 240.5 10.58 2,625.5 12.62 light industry 48.5 7.97 529.1 9.19 - tertiary industry 40.0 13.10 465.8 13.74 Average Power Plant Utilisation Jan-Nov yr/yr (hours) chg/(hrs) Total 4,353 80 including: Thermal Power 4,822 246 Hydropower 2,871 -373 Coal consumption per unit of power output Jan-Nov yr/yr gram/kWh chg(g/kWh) 329 -4 Newly added generation capacity Jan-Nov yr/yr (GW) pct Total 66.27 including: Thermal Power 45.65 Hydropower 10.28 Capital expenditure on: Jan-Nov yr/yr (bln yuan) pct chg Power generation 309.3 - Power transmission and distribution 311.4 - * Calculated by Thomson Reuters based on available official figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)