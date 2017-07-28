FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
China's CNPC resumes part of gas production at Changqing field
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 4:37 AM / a day ago

China's CNPC resumes part of gas production at Changqing field

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp is gradually resuming operations at its closed Changqing gas field in China's western province Shaanxi, the company said on social media site Weibo on Friday.

CNPC, parent of PetroChina , has reopened 9 gas gathering stations alongside its major gas pipelines, which will produce 1.9 million cubic meters per day.

A total of 18 gas gathering stations and a gas processing plant in Changqing gas field were shut on Wednesday due to heavy rain, leading to a daily loss of 3.6 million cubic meters gas output.

Most of the gas coming from Changqing field, China's largest natural gas production base, is supplied to the capital city. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.