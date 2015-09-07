BEIJING, Sept 7 China's total power consumption
in August rose 2.47 percent on a year earlier to 508.3 billion
kilowatt hours (kWh), the country's state planning agency said
on Monday, citing data from the State Grid.
The National Development and Reform Commission said the
growth rate was the highest so far this year, and said steady
growth was likely to continue in September.
Weak industrial growth and falling output of key
energy-intensive materials like steel and cement have cut
China's power use this year.
Total generation fell 2 percent in July to 509 billion kWh,
according to official data. It rose just 0.4 percent over the
first seven months of the year.
