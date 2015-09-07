BEIJING, Sept 7 China's total power consumption in August rose 2.47 percent on a year earlier to 508.3 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the country's state planning agency said on Monday, citing data from the State Grid.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the growth rate was the highest so far this year, and said steady growth was likely to continue in September.

Weak industrial growth and falling output of key energy-intensive materials like steel and cement have cut China's power use this year.

Total generation fell 2 percent in July to 509 billion kWh, according to official data. It rose just 0.4 percent over the first seven months of the year.

